BRG Welcomes Former Accenture AI Lead Peter Smith to Enhance Firmwide AI Strategy and Client Technology Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced that Peter Smith has joined the firm as a managing director to lead the firm's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Smith, former Global Head of AI at Accenture Song, will accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence across BRG's practice groups and operations, enhancing client-facing experiences and internal capabilities while reinforcing the firm's commitment to expert intelligence and data-first advisory services.

Smith brings nearly two decades of experience building commercially successful data, analytics and AI offerings, leading cross-functional teams and driving digital transformation across sectors. He led a global group of practitioners at Accenture Song in developing the creative and marketing services business's AI and generative AI offering, services, product, ecosystem and intellectual property strategies. His work led to billions of dollars in influenced revenue, the origination of hundreds of millions of dollars in generative AI client transformations and multiple industry awards. While at Accenture, Smith was also named the inventor on six AI-related patents.

"Peter brings a rare combination of visionary leadership, technical know-how and operational experience in enterprise AI," said Tri MacDonald, CEO and president at BRG. "His appointment strengthens our capacity to deliver differentiated data-driven insights and complements our ability to serve as a trusted partner to clients navigating the most complex challenges. Peter's partnership with other managing directors and technology initiatives perfectly positions us for our next phase of growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape."

Smith will work across BRG practices to embed AI-first approaches into service delivery, particularly in areas such as healthcare and financial services. Grounded in the firm's strategic vision, he will develop enterprise-wide AI roadmaps, improve data access and insight generation, and support BRG experts in using AI tools to elevate their client work.

Smith's hire builds on BRG's continuous investment in AI, digital analytics and data-driven capabilities aimed at driving successful outcomes for clients. For instance, Jack Azagury's recent appointment as Chair of the Board signals BRG's ongoing emphasis on identifying critical growth opportunities, including AI. At the same time, BRG experts such as James McHugh, Ai Deng and Amy Worley are evaluating and implementing AI tools for numerous sector-specific use cases. The firm also continues to release market-driven research reports, such as the BRG Global AI Regulation Report and AI and the Future of Healthcare, with a series of AI-focused analyses slated for 2026. Smith will further unify the firm's AI initiatives throughout the organization.

"BRG's subject-matter expertise and advisory-first culture create a powerful foundation for developing impactful and responsible AI capabilities," Smith said. "A growing market need for talent sits at the intersection of deep industry expertise and emergent AI technologies. The opportunity to enhance decision-making, improve efficiency and generate new value for clients through responsible AI use is massive, and I'm excited to tap into the firm's existing capabilities and help accelerate its AI evolution."

Smith previously held senior roles at R/GA, Centric Digital, Capgemini and Navint Partners, where he led large-scale innovation, analytics and transformation programs. He holds a B.S. in political science from Franklin & Marshall College.

