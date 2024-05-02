Brian Daniell Joins Billtrust as Chief Customer Officer

Accomplished Executive to Lead Global Customer Operations and Strategy

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, has announced that Brian Daniell has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Committed to customer education and enablement, Brian will oversee global customer operations and strategy and report to CEO Sunil Rajasekar. He joins Billtrust at a critical period when finance leaders are turning to AI-powered accounts receivable automation and digital payments to modernize their operations, improve customer satisfaction and move finance forward in their organizations.

"Brian is a customer-centric leader and the ideal executive to maximize our end-to-end customer experience," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "Brian's deep customer understanding and leadership acumen will enable him to build on Billtrust's legacy of delivering world-class customer value."

"I have successfully worked hand-in-hand with customers throughout my career, and I'm proud to join the incredible Billtrust team and partner with our customers to accelerate ROI and get maximum value from our automated solutions," said Daniell.

Daniell has over 20 years of experience supporting and servicing enterprise software solutions in a variety of senior management positions, most recently at enterprise SaaS provider Deltek as Chief Customer Officer and, prior to that, as Vice President of Customer Care Operations. In these roles, he was responsible for expanding Deltek's customer care offerings and delivering award-winning support tools. Prior to joining Deltek, he served as the Sr. Director of Client Services at Harper and Shuman where he established a multi-faceted, global customer support organization that was a recognized service and support industry leader.

Daniell is active in the customer support industry, serving on association boards and regularly speaking on various customer support topics. He has been on the Advisory Board of Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and has served on the Board for the Association of Support Professionals (ASP). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Bentley University.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

