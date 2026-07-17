Brian Ganser Named Partner in Charge of Growing Advisory Practice

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Co has named Brian Ganser, MBA, partner in charge of advisory, effective July 13, 2026. In this role, Brian is responsible for the strategy, growth and operational performance of the firm's Advisory Practice, including its Office of the CFO, Transaction Services and Valuation teams.

Brian has more than 25 years of experience leading and advising middle market organizations through periods of significant growth and transformation. As an entrepreneur, CEO and adviser throughout his career, he has worked alongside founders, management teams and private equity investors to accelerate growth, execute strategic acquisitions and navigate ownership transitions.

"We are excited to have Brian join our senior leadership team," says Chris Bellamy, Cohen & Co CEO. "As we continue to expand our services to help clients improve performance, execute strategic initiatives and prepare for growth, Brian is the perfect fit both culturally and from a technical perspective to build on the group's momentum and deliver results on a national scale."

The firm's Advisory Practice has seen significant growth, both organically and from recent M&A activity. Cohen & Co recently brought together its cross-functional expertise to formalize an Office of the CFO advisory service offering. The team supports finance leaders through technical and financial reporting, finance transformation and managed accounting services. The firm also has expanded its advisory expertise via various acquisitions since 2024: Tax & Wealth Management based in Cleveland, Ohio, focused on custom tax and accounting advisory services to family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives working internationally; Chicago-based Tassi and Company, focused on outsourced fund and partnership accounting, property management and development accounting, and construction draw accounting and tax services; and New York-based Gioffre & Company, focused on outsourced accounting, financial reporting and tax expertise.

Brian is based out of the firm's Chicago office and serves on the Leadership Council of Special Olympics. He received his MBA from Indiana University Kelly School of Business and his B.A. from Millikin University.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the asset management industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has 900 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 15 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands and India. Learn more at cohenco.com.

"Cohen & Co" is the brand name under which Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC, and its subsidiary entities, provide professional services. Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC practice in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Cohen & Company, Ltd. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory and business consulting services to their clients and are not licensed CPA firms. The entities operating under the Cohen & Co brand are independently owned and are not responsible for the services provided by any other entity operating under the Cohen & Co brand. Our use of terms such as "our firm," "we," "us" and other terms of similar import denote the alternative practice structure of Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC.

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