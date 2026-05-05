Cohen & Co Welcomes Assurance Partner Andrew Palko, Adds to Growing Asset Management Group

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Co is pleased to announce Andrew Palko has joined the firm as a partner focused on private and registered fund assurance services, adding to the firm's broader Asset Management Group. He is located in the Chicago office.

With nearly 25 years experience, Andrew works with asset management firms, banking institutions, capital markets and private equity firms, including both U.S. SEC registrants and private enterprises. His specific expertise includes financial accounting, financial analysis and reporting, audits, financial modeling, internal controls, risk management and regulatory compliance. Andrew also advises C-suite executives and boards on critical accounting, financial reporting matters and emerging risks, including cyber, regulatory and industry trends. He earned his B.S. and Master's in Professional Accountancy from Indiana University, completed the Harvard Leadership Program from Harvard Business Publishing, and is a CPA in Illinois and Utah.

"We are very excited to add Andrew to our firm," says Brett Eichenberger, Market Leader, Asset Management. "His expansive fund audit background, client service focus and technical expertise add considerable depth and capacity to our existing industry-leading team."

Andrew joins the firm's growing Asset Management Group, which spans audit, tax and advisory services to funds and asset managers across the registered fund, private fund and digital asset ecosystem, as well as various fund structures and asset strategies. Cohen & Co is a recognized industry leader in the space, including serving as the 3rd largest auditor of registered funds in the U.S. and the 5th largest auditor of public and private fund assets globally. The firm's deep bench of specialized professionals audits more than 2,700 public and private funds worldwide and works with more fund advisers than any firm in the U.S.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the asset management industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 15 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.com.

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