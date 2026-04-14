Lido Advisors Appoints Ruben Lusinyants as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment Reflects Firm's Commitment to Scalable, Innovation-Driven Technology as National Footprint Continues to Expand

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion in regulatory assets under management, today announced the appointment of Ruben Lusinyants as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Ruben will lead Lido's technology strategy and execution, delivering a forward-looking and scalable wealth management platform that supports the firm's continued growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across its offices nationwide.

"For clients to fully leverage Lido's platform, top talent supported by powerful technology are musts. Ruben embodies that commitment perfectly," said Ken Stern, President of Lido Advisors. "His experience building transformative, enterprise-scale technology at one of the world's leading financial institutions makes him uniquely positioned to architect the next generation of systems that will power Lido's continued growth."

Ruben brings more than two decades of financial technology leadership to Lido. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Technology for Alternative Assets at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he led front-to-back platform transformations, modernized data and analytics capabilities, and drove enterprise adoption of cloud and technology solutions across Investment Management, Prime Brokerage, and Wealth Management divisions during his 21-year tenure. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Ruben served as Vice President at Bank of America.

"Lido has built something rare in a firm that genuinely puts clients at the center of everything it does," said Lusinyants. "My role is to ensure technology deepens that experience while enabling Lido to deliver it at scale."

Ruben holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from The Graduate Center, City University of New York, and a Bachelor's degree in Physics from Yerevan State University. Outside of work, he is an avid science fiction reader, skier, pilot, and scuba diver, and actively leads a nonprofit dedicated to delivering inquiry-based STEM education to underserved children.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California with over $42 billion in RAUM and 45 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing estate and tax planning, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

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Sarah Tremallo

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SOURCE Lido Advisors