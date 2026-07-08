Brian Moffatt Joins NLP Logix as Chief Technology Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, one of the fastest-growing artificial intelligence consultancies in the United States, announced the appointment of Brian Moffatt as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Moffatt brings more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise technology transformation, cloud modernization, and artificial intelligence innovation. His expertise in enterprise architecture, AWS cloud transformation, and generative AI will help accelerate NLP Logix's continued growth and innovation.

Brian Moffatt, Chief Technology Officer at NLP Logix

Throughout his career, Moffatt has delivered technology solutions across Fortune 500 companies in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and technology. Prior to joining NLP Logix, he held leadership positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he helped accelerate cloud transformation initiatives, and at Slalom, where he founded and led the Florida Technology Strategy practice. Most recently, as Founder and Chief Technology Officer at AnglerVision, he developed patented AI-powered computer vision technology and production-grade generative AI solutions leveraging large language models, retrieval-augmented generation and cloud-native architectures. Over the course of his career, he has delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in business value and led initiatives that reduced more than $100 million in cloud spending.

"I'm excited to join NLP Logix and contribute to a company that has spent the last 15 years helping organizations successfully apply AI to solve real business challenges," said Brian Moffatt, Chief Technology Officer. "The team has built an impressive track record delivering AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes, particularly through business process automation that improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enables smarter decision-making. I look forward to working with our talented team to advance innovation and deliver transformative solutions for our clients."

"Brian brings the kind of leadership that aligns well with how we build at NLP Logix," said Fallon Gorman, President and Chief Financial Officer of NLP Logix. "He understands that success comes from strong teams, disciplined execution, and a clear focus on delivering value for clients."

Founded in 2011, NLP Logix delivers customized machine learning and AI solutions that help organizations automate decision-making, enhance efficiency, and uncover new opportunities. For more information, visit nlplogix.com.

SOURCE NLP Logix, LLC