NLP Logix Launches LOGIXFORGE™ Accelerators to Help Organizations Execute AI Projects Faster and Safer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, one of the fastest-growing artificial intelligence (AI) consultancies in the United States, today announced the launch of LOGIXFORGE™ Accelerators, a new suite of innovative technologies designed to help organizations move from AI concepts to production in a fraction of the time.

LOGIXFORGE™ Accelerators are engineered to dramatically shorten development cycles while reducing risk through built-in security, compliance, validation, and explainability. The initial release includes the LOGIXFORGE™ Agentic AI Integration Suite, LOGIXFORGE™ Automated Testing UI & API, and LOGIXFORGE™ Data Capture Automation, each focused on delivering projects faster, safer and more efficiently.

At the core of the offering is the LOGIXFORGE™ Agentic AI Integration Suite, a platform-agnostic framework built specifically for agentic AI applications. The suite enables organizations to connect universally to any Large Language Model provider, allowing teams to enforce guardrails, replace LLM providers without redeployment, and deliver auditable, explainable AI decisions with speed and confidence while having access to the full source code.

"We are excited to introduce the LOGIXFORGE™ Accelerators," said Matt Berseth, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at NLP Logix. "These accelerators are the first of many to come as our team continues to discover and develop innovative AI solutions that help organizations implement projects at a faster rate without compromising safety, governance, or trust."

LOGIXFORGE Accelerators are already helping organizations deliver AI initiatives faster, safer, and more efficiently.

Founded in 2011, NLP Logix delivers customized machine learning and AI solutions that help organizations automate decision-making, enhance efficiency, and uncover new opportunities. For more information, visit www.nlplogix.com.

