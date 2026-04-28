GitHub Copilot Dev Days Comes to Florida - One Event, One City, One Chance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix is sponsoring Florida's only GitHub Copilot Dev Days gathering, a free, in-person event designed to showcase how AI-assisted coding is transforming modern software development. Taking place on May 7th from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the link in Nocatee, FL, the event is part of a global series highlighting how GitHub Copilot helps streamline real-world workflows, from writing code to deployment, while enabling teams to work more efficiently.

GitHub Copilot Dev Days in Jacksonville, FL

Featuring a strong group of speakers and panelists from organizations including WineShipping, NLP Logix, Bank of America, Availity, the PGA TOUR, and more, the program will deliver practical insights into AI-assisted development and real-world use cases.

Open to anyone interested in AI-assisted coding, from students and developers to entrepreneurs and business professionals, GitHub Copilot Dev Days is an opportunity to learn, connect, and exchange ideas. Participants can engage with industry experts and peers while exploring how AI is shaping the future of development.

"GitHub Copilot Dev Days is a significant global series, and it is a big deal to host one of these gatherings here in Florida," said Matt Berseth, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at NLP Logix. "This will be a special experience that brings together people who are eager to learn how others are using AI-assisted coding to inspire new ideas and approaches."

With space limited and strong interest expected, early registration is encouraged. Those interested can learn more and secure their spot here. The event is sponsored by NLP Logix and hosted by The King Tide Foundation.

About NLP Logix

Founded in 2011, NLP Logix delivers customized machine learning and AI solutions that help organizations automate decision-making, enhance efficiency, and uncover new opportunities. For more information, visit www.nlplogix.com

SOURCE NLP Logix, LLC