Brian Price Named CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management

Price will continue to drive growth organically as well as through strategic acquisitions

Differentiated approach combines customized, comprehensive wealth plans with expert investment selection

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Brian D. Price as CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management. In this capacity, he is responsible for the strategy, growth and market positioning of the firm's private wealth business, which has more than $10B in assets under management / assets under advisement as of 12.31.2023.1

Price joined Mesirow in 2006 and has subsequently held positions including President and Chief Operating Officer of Investment Banking and Head of Advisory Services. Since November 2022, he has served as Interim Head of Wealth Management, providing strategic direction while driving strong organic growth as well as inorganic growth through acquisitions and key hires. He is a member of the Mesirow Board of Directors.

"Over the past year, under Brian's leadership, our offering to clients has expanded through new capabilities and the acquisition of Front Barnett, a leading RIA," said Natalie Brown, Mesirow CEO. "We look forward to ongoing organic growth and continued momentum through potential future acquisitions and strategic hires under Brian's leadership."

As a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm, Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments.

"I am honored to assume this new role and build on our rich history of serving clients across generations," said Price. "I look forward to continued expansion and innovation as we broaden our comprehensive wealth and financial planning services and extend our footprint in new geographic regions."

Price is active in his community and supports multiple philanthropic causes and charitable organizations. He serves on the board of directors and investment committee of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. In addition, he serves on the executive committee of the board of directors for the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

