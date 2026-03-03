Private Assets Can Improve DC Target Date Fund Efficiency--If Allocated With Discipline, New Mesirow Research Finds

New Mesirow research shows how private assets can improve target date fund efficiency when implemented with disciplined fiduciary guardrails.

White paper provides a practical framework for integrating private equity, private credit and private real estate into DC plans.

Draws on nearly a decade of real‑world experience using private assets in defined contribution settings.

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the release of a new white paper from Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions, The Mesirow Approach to Private Assets in Defined Contribution Plans. The paper delivers a comprehensive, practical framework for evaluating and implementing private assets within defined contribution (DC) target date funds (TDFs), with a focus on improving long-term participant outcomes.

As plan sponsors and fiduciaries continue to explore ways to enhance diversification and return potential within DC plans, interest in private assets has grown rapidly. Historically a mainstay of defined benefit plans and endowments, private equity, private credit and private real estate are increasingly being considered for DC plans as product structures evolve to support greater liquidity, daily pricing and operational feasibility.

This new research outlines how Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions approaches private assets in a DC context, including how allocations can be thoughtfully integrated into multi-asset TDF glide paths. It examines the potential benefits and trade-offs of private assets, including diversification, return premiums and volatility considerations, as well as the unique fiduciary challenges associated with manager selection, valuation, liquidity and transparency.

"Our goal with this research is to move the conversation beyond theory and into implementation," said Christopher O'Neill, PhD, CFA, CFP®, FRM®, ChFC®, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Quantitative Research at Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions. "Private assets can play a meaningful role in defined contribution plans, but only when they are evaluated and monitored through a disciplined fiduciary framework designed specifically for DC participants and then sized appropriately within multi-asset class portfolios."

The research details Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions' asset-class-specific analysis of private equity, private credit and private real estate, including how each differs from its public market counterparts and how those differences influence asset allocation decisions. The paper also highlights Mesirow's manager evaluation methodology, which emphasizes long-term data, vintage-year analysis and firm-level due diligence rather than reliance on limited product-level performance history.

In addition, the white paper demonstrates how incorporating private assets can potentially improve portfolio efficiency within a target date framework, while emphasizing the importance of prudent allocation limits, thoughtful carveouts from public assets and ongoing fiduciary oversight.

"Defined contribution plans demand a different mindset than institutional portfolios," said Keith Gustafson, CFA, Managing Director of Asset Allocation and Retirement Income at Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions. "Our approach reflects nearly a decade of experience using private assets in DC settings and is grounded in the realities of participant behavior, liquidity needs and fiduciary responsibility."

The white paper reinforces Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions' commitment to helping plan sponsors, advisors and recordkeepers navigate evolving investment opportunities with rigor and clarity. By combining quantitative research, qualitative due diligence and real-world implementation experience, Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions aims to help fiduciaries make informed decisions as private assets continue to gain traction in the DC marketplace.

The full white paper, The Mesirow Approach to Private Assets in Defined Contribution Plans, is available at mesirow.com/fiduciary-solutions-private-assets.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions

Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions creates institutional investment solutions for the retirement and health savings marketplace, supporting plan sponsors, financial advisors, recordkeepers and administrators, trust companies and insurers.

