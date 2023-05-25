Brian Tarvin, General Manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards, Takes Home Four Awards at Marriott Conference

Numerous Hotels in the LBA Hospitality Portfolio Receive Recognition   

DOTHAN, Ala. , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that Brian Tarvin, the General Manager of the Courtyard by Marriott in Fort Worth-Stockyards, Texas received four prestigious awards at the Marriott Select Brands (MSB) Owner Franchisee Conference. Brian won the Craig Lambert Culture Award, the Platinum Circle Award and the Elite Appreciation Award from Marriott. He also received the Marriott All-Star Award which is given by the hotel ownership group. 

Brian Tarvin, General Manager, Courtyard Fort Worth Historic Stockyards, TX.
The Craig Lambert Culture Award is given in memory of one of the founding fathers of Courtyard by Marriott – Craig Lambert. He was a passionate advocate for Courtyard and was a hardworking, innovative, and inspiring member of the Courtyard family. The award is presented to the individual or hotel that most exemplifies the characteristics and spirit of Craig Lambert and the Courtyard brand. The Elite Appreciation Award is given to the property with the highest guest satisfaction score. The Platinum Circle Award is given to hotels who have Guest Service Scores within the top 5% of the Courtyard Brand. The ownership for the hotel also selects one hotel a year for the Marriott All-Star Award which is granted to the hotel with the highest overall score on the 2022 ownership scorecard. LBA would like to congratulate Brian and his team at the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards.

"Brian is a driving force for excellence in leadership and guest service and we couldn't be happier for him to receive these accolades," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer, LBA Hospitality. 

Other LBA hotels and individuals receiving awards at the 2023 MSB Conference include: 

  • Michele Cabello – Element Knoxville West – Associate of the Year
  • Courtyard Atlanta Duluth – Platinum Circle Award
  • Courtyard Fort Worth Historic Stockyards – Platinum Circle Award
  • Courtyard Houston Heights/I-10 – Gold Circle Award
  • Courtyard Hilton Head Island – Silver Circle Award
  • Courtyard Houston North/Shenandoah – Silver Circle Award
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites Conway – Silver Circle Award
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston League City – Silver Circle Award
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites Lebanon – Silver Circle Award
  • Residence Inn Brunswick – Silver Circle Award

The annual awards are based on guest satisfaction surveys (GSS) and how likely a guest is to recommend the property to future guests. A Platinum Circle winner represents a hotel with a GSS score in the top 5% of the brand. A Gold Circle winner represents a hotel with a GSS score in the top 10% of the brand. And a Silver Circle winner has a GSS score in the top 20% of the brand.

"We are so proud of all of our Marriott award winners," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer, LBA Hospitality. "Our teams work hard and it is nice to see them receive these awards as a celebration of their commitment to excellence and to be recognized among the best within their category."

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

