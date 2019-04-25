Bridal Dresses and Occasion Wear for the Most Memorable Days this Spring at H&M
Apr 25, 2019, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is excited to once again offer bridal dresses and occasion wear for the most memorable days this spring season. The bridal collection is inspired by vintage styles in shades of white. For the modern bride, a two-piece top and skirt set in a scalloped edge lace or an off-the-shoulder lace top with a full skirted satin bottom. For a more traditional style, a long sleeve lace and chiffon silhouette or a sleeveless lace shift dress with a plunging neckline.
New this year, H&M is also launching a collection of bridal lingerie to accompany the big day. Perfect for that special day, the new collection includes a variety of giftable or necessities like a 'getting-ready' robe in luxe satin complete with lace finish, lace body suits and lingerie.
The collection has a variety of options for all wedding guests, including styles for men and kids. Occasion looks include a high-neck floral maxi dress, lace strappy silhouettes, as well as pastel and muted hue options.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 72 markets including franchise markets. In 2018, net sales were SEK 210 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 177,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.
