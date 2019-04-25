Bridal Dresses and Occasion Wear for the Most Memorable Days this Spring at H&M

New this year, H&M is also launching a collection of bridal lingerie to accompany the big day. Perfect for that special day, the new collection includes a variety of giftable or necessities like a 'getting-ready' robe in luxe satin complete with lace finish, lace body suits and lingerie.

The collection has a variety of options for all wedding guests, including styles for men and kids. Occasion looks include a high-neck floral maxi dress, lace strappy silhouettes, as well as pastel and muted hue options.

Please see below to view the new collection:

Bridal Dresses: Link to Images on HM.com

Bridal Lingerie: Link to Images on HM.com

Occasion Dressing: Link to Images on HM.com

