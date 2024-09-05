H&M COLLABORATES WITH ANAMIKA KHANNA AND BRINGS CONTEMPORARY INDIAN STYLE AND CRAFT TO A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new H&M collaboration with Anamika Khanna celebrates the Indian designer's signature eclecticism and flair for fusing glamour and craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring and luxe loungewear. Inspired by the sartorial codes of India, Anamika Khanna reimagines traditional silhouettes with a fresh and modern take. The collection comprises of womenswear, menswear, jewelry and accessories and will launch online at hm.com on September, 5th 2024.

"I've always felt Indian fashion gets lost when interpreted by the rest of the world. Often, our fashion — in terms of the culture, the heritage of craft and textile embroideries — is regarded as costume or not wearable or modern enough. Things have changed a lot, and this collection with H&M allows me to take something Indian and make it global and contemporary," said Anamika Khanna.

The eye-catching collaboration is replete with vibrant and unique styles, alive with vivid colour, pattern, and hand-embroidered embellishment. The womenswear collection is underpinned by an effortless elegance, with draped skirts, airy kaftans with asymmetrical and high-low hemlines, and silk pyjama ensembles. For men, traditional cuts are refreshed with graphic prints, painterly motifs, and carefree sportswear shapes.

Anamika Khanna's dazzling adornment featuring an array of intricate jewelry, including earrings, cuffs and necklaces cast from reclaimed metal and made locally in India, will also be available.

"Anamika designs clothes to encourage the wearer to express themselves. The silhouettes are fluid and draped, often in a way that can be personalized. The prints are also intriguing. She integrates many fully printed looks, combining traditional colour elements with something more graphic," said Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

