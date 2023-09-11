Bridge Industries and TransTech Energy Announce Mark Oleskiewicz as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Mark Oleskiewicz to Align Finance Strategy With Long-Term Strategic Direction

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge") is pleased to announce Mark Oleskiewicz has joined the company to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bridge and its portfolio companies, including TransTech Energy (TransTech), Bendel Tank & Heat Exchanger (Bendel), Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), ESI, and Metalforms. Mark will be a member of TransTech's executive leadership team and will report to Bridge Industries Founder & President, Jeffrey H. Berlin.

As CFO, Mark will spearhead efforts to develop and implement a finance strategy that is aligned with our long-term strategic direction while overseeing company-wide finance, tax, reporting, compliance, IT, and risk management functions.

A seasoned finance executive, Mark began his career at Deloitte and went on to serve a variety of world-class manufacturing entities including Newell-Rubbermaid Inc., Masco Corporation (KraftMaid Cabinetry), Danaher Corporation (Radiometer America), and Materion Corporation.

Most recently, Mark served as the Division Chief Financial Officer for the Performance Materials segment of Materion, a vertically integrated advanced materials manufacturer with a Beryllium mine and eight specialty metal manufacturing facilities.

Mark has developed high-performing finance and accounting teams throughout his career and forged outstanding business partnerships while serving in progressive roles in general accounting, plant/operations controllership, and financial planning & analysis.

"We appreciate the depth of Mark's financial and industry experience and value his strategic and leadership skills. He will play a critical role as we build and execute our strategic plan," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

Added Greg Ezzell, President, and Chief Growth Officer, TransTech, "Beyond his outstanding reputation, integrity and demonstrated performance, Mark shares our core values—which we see as integral to the alignment of our executive teams as we continue to accelerate TransTech's growth."

"I am thrilled to join Bridge and TransTech and believe we are poised for exponential growth," remarked Mark Oleskiewicz, "I look forward to working with Jeff, Greg, and the TransTech teams to advance the companies' finance strategy and help pave the way to further profitable growth."

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech delivers comprehensive engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer, and utilization across a broad range of industries including energy, power generation, renewables, chemical, petrochemical, industrial, and pharmaceutical. www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans.

www.bridgeind.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeffrey H. Berlin

Founder & President

Bridge Industries, LLC

[email protected]

Direct: 216-509-7773

Dave Mariano

Director of Corporate Development

[email protected]

Direct: 216-233-3217

SOURCE Bridge Industries, LLC