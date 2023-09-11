Bridge Industries and TransTech Energy Announce Mark Oleskiewicz as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Bridge Industries, LLC

11 Sep, 2023, 10:04 ET

Appointment of Mark Oleskiewicz to Align Finance Strategy With Long-Term Strategic Direction

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge") is pleased to announce Mark Oleskiewicz has joined the company to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bridge and its portfolio companies, including TransTech Energy (TransTech), Bendel Tank & Heat Exchanger (Bendel), Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), ESI, and Metalforms. Mark will be a member of TransTech's executive leadership team and will report to Bridge Industries Founder & President, Jeffrey H. Berlin.

As CFO, Mark will spearhead efforts to develop and implement a finance strategy that is aligned with our long-term strategic direction while overseeing company-wide finance, tax, reporting, compliance, IT, and risk management functions.

A seasoned finance executive, Mark began his career at Deloitte and went on to serve a variety of world-class manufacturing entities including Newell-Rubbermaid Inc., Masco Corporation (KraftMaid Cabinetry), Danaher Corporation (Radiometer America), and Materion Corporation.

Most recently, Mark served as the Division Chief Financial Officer for the Performance Materials segment of Materion, a vertically integrated advanced materials manufacturer with a Beryllium mine and eight specialty metal manufacturing facilities. 

Mark has developed high-performing finance and accounting teams throughout his career and forged outstanding business partnerships while serving in progressive roles in general accounting, plant/operations controllership, and financial planning & analysis.

"We appreciate the depth of Mark's financial and industry experience and value his strategic and leadership skills. He will play a critical role as we build and execute our strategic plan," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

Added Greg Ezzell, President, and Chief Growth Officer, TransTech, "Beyond his outstanding reputation, integrity and demonstrated performance, Mark shares our core values—which we see as integral to the alignment of our executive teams as we continue to accelerate TransTech's growth." 

"I am thrilled to join Bridge and TransTech and believe we are poised for exponential growth," remarked Mark Oleskiewicz, "I look forward to working with Jeff, Greg, and the TransTech teams to advance the companies' finance strategy and help pave the way to further profitable growth."

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech delivers comprehensive engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer, and utilization across a broad range of industries including energy, power generation, renewables, chemical, petrochemical, industrial, and pharmaceutical.  www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE
Bridge Industries, LLC is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans.
www.bridgeind.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeffrey H. Berlin
Founder & President
Bridge Industries, LLC
[email protected]
Direct: 216-509-7773

Dave Mariano
Director of Corporate Development
[email protected]
Direct: 216-233-3217

SOURCE Bridge Industries, LLC

Also from this source

TransTech, a Bridge Industries LLC Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of Metalforms Ltd.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.