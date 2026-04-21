Acquisition strengthens CTR's industrial and cryogenic gas platform, expanding service capabilities and geographic reach across essential industrial markets

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries today announced that its portfolio company, TransTech Group, through its Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR) platform, has acquired Allcryo — a Montgomery, Texas-based provider of industrial and cryogenic gas equipment, storage tanks, and service, repair, and pump solutions. The transaction expands CTR's geographic footprint into Texas and the broader western United States, strengthening the platform's service capabilities across key industrial markets.

Bridge Industries' CTR Acquires Allcryo, Expanding Cryogenic and CO₂ Services Across the Western U.S.

The acquisition supports Bridge Industries' buy-and-build strategy to acquire and grow engineered products and services companies, building scaled, differentiated businesses across diverse industrial and energy markets. Within TransTech Group, CTR delivers engineered equipment and field services across the industrial and cryogenic gas value chain.

"At Bridge Industries, we partner with strong businesses for the long term — bringing capital, operational support, and strategic focus to help drive sustained growth across essential industrial markets. Allcryo brings deep technical expertise, a loyal customer base, and specialized capabilities in cryogenic and CO₂ systems that meaningfully strengthen CTR's platform. This acquisition expands TransTech Group's ability to deliver integrated equipment and service solutions across key industrial markets," said Jeff Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Industries.

Allcryo expands CTR's capabilities in cryogenic and CO₂ applications, including service, repair, and pump solutions. This expertise further strengthens CTR's position in CO₂ systems while supporting customers across the industrial gas, food and beverage, and process markets, enabling a more integrated experience from equipment selection through long-term service and support.

"This acquisition expands our capabilities and strengthens our proximity to customers. Allcryo brings deep expertise in cryogenic and CO₂ systems, and together we're better positioned to serve key industrial gas markets with the kind of integrated, responsive service our customers depend on," said Brian Holland, President of CTR.

The acquisition expands TransTech Group's geographic footprint, extending CTR's reach into Texas and the broader western United States. This complements CTR's operations in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the company continues to invest in expanding capacity for engineered industrial gas equipment manufacturing and cryogenic service and repair.

Allcryo will continue to operate under its established brand, ensuring continuity for customers while benefiting from the resources and capabilities of CTR and TransTech Group.

"Joining CTR and TransTech Group opens real opportunities for our team and our customers. We've built our reputation on technical know-how and showing up when customers need us most. Being part of a larger platform means we can take on more — and continue delivering the level of service our customers have come to expect, now with even greater resources behind us," said Jimmy Ballard, President of Allcryo.

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and building companies across the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm partners with management teams over the long term — providing capital, operational support, and strategic focus to scale operations, strengthen capabilities, and create market-leading industrial platforms.

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group is a diversified industrial solutions company serving the energy, process, and industrial infrastructure markets worldwide. The company delivers engineered products, field services, and lifecycle solutions through a portfolio of complementary operating businesses.

About Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR)

CTR is a TransTech Group platform company providing engineered equipment and field services throughout the industrial and cryogenic gas value chain. CTR serves customers across the industrial gas, food and beverage, and process industries, with a focus on equipment reliability and comprehensive lifecycle service support.

About Allcryo

Allcryo is a Montgomery, Texas-based provider of industrial and cryogenic gas equipment, storage tanks, and service, repair, and pump solutions. Serving customers across the industrial gas, food and beverage, and process markets, Allcryo brings deep regional expertise and a strong reputation for technical service in cryogenic and CO₂ applications.

SOURCE TransTech Energy, LLC