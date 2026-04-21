Acquisition extends CTR's footprint into Texas and the western U.S., deepening service capabilities across the industrial gas value chain from engineered systems to field execution

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Group today announced that its platform company, Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR), has acquired Allcryo — a Montgomery, Texas-based provider of industrial and cryogenic gas equipment, storage tanks, and service, repair, and pump solutions. The transaction expands CTR's footprint into Texas and the broader western United States, strengthening its position as a provider of engineered equipment and lifecycle services across critical industrial gas infrastructure markets.

TransTech Group Strengthens Industrial Gas Platform with Acquisition of Allcryo, Expanding Geographic Reach and Cryogenic Service Capabilities

The acquisition advances TransTech Group's strategy to build a scaled platform across the industrial gas value chain, integrating engineered equipment, field services, and application expertise from production through distribution and end-use.

"TransTech Group is building a scaled platform across the industrial gas value chain. Allcryo expands our geographic reach and strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions — from engineered systems to field execution — across a broader set of customers and markets." said Greg Ezzell, President and Chief Growth Officer of TransTech Group.

Allcryo enhances CTR's capabilities in cryogenic and CO₂ applications, including service, repair, and pump solutions. This expertise strengthens CTR's position in CO₂ systems while supporting customers across the industrial gas, food and beverage, and process markets, enabling a more integrated experience from equipment selection through long-term service and support.

"This acquisition expands our capabilities and strengthens our proximity to customers. Allcryo brings deep expertise in cryogenic and CO₂ systems, and together we're better positioned to serve key industrial gas markets with the kind of integrated, responsive service our customers depend on." said Brian Holland, President of CTR

The acquisition expands TransTech Group's geographic footprint, extending CTR's reach into Texas and the broader western United States. In parallel, CTR is expanding its Rock Hill, South Carolina operations by securing additional real estate to support continued growth and customer demand, adding capacity for engineered equipment manufacturing and enhanced cryogenic service and repair capabilities for bulk tanks and transport trailers.

Allcryo will continue to operate under its established brand, ensuring continuity for customers while benefiting from the expanded resources and capabilities of CTR and TransTech Group.

"Joining CTR and TransTech Group gives our team the platform and resources to do more for our customers. We've built something strong here, and this partnership lets us build on it — expanding our equipment and lifecycle service solutions and delivering greater value across our customers' operations." said Jimmy Ballard, President of Allcryo.

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group is a diversified industrial solutions company serving the energy, process, and industrial infrastructure markets worldwide. The company delivers engineered products, field services, and lifecycle solutions through a portfolio of complementary operating businesses.

About Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR)

CTR is a TransTech Group platform company providing engineered equipment and field services throughout the industrial and cryogenic gas value chain. CTR serves customers across the industrial gas, food and beverage, and process industries, with a focus on equipment reliability and comprehensive lifecycle service support.

About Allcryo

Allcryo is a Montgomery, Texas-based provider of industrial and cryogenic gas equipment, storage tanks, and service, repair, and pump solutions. Serving customers across the industrial gas, food and beverage, and process markets, Allcryo brings deep regional expertise and a strong reputation for technical service in cryogenic and CO₂ applications.

SOURCE TransTech Energy, LLC