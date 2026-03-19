CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries today announced that its portfolio company, TransTech Group, has acquired a controlling interest in Teknoflow Green Equipments Private Limited ("Teknoflow"), in partnership with the founding family. Teknoflow is an India-based engineered fabrication and process equipment manufacturer serving OEMs and EPC firms across global energy and industrial infrastructure markets.

Bridge Industries Expands Global Manufacturing Platform Through TransTech Group Partnership with Teknoflow

Teknoflow will operate within TransTech's Engineered Products Group, strengthening the company's global manufacturing platform and expanding its ability to deliver engineered equipment solutions across regions. The partnership establishes TransTech's first manufacturing presence in India and further advances the company's international growth strategy.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Nashik, India, Teknoflow designs and manufactures engineered process equipment and custom fabrications, including ASME-coded and non-coded pressure vessels, shell and tube heat exchangers, modular process skids, columns, and heavy structural assemblies. The company serves customers in more than 25 countries and maintains globally recognized certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 3834-2, AD 2000 compliance, PED, and ASME U, U2, R, and NB Stamps.

"Teknoflow represents exactly the type of engineering-driven manufacturing organization Bridge Industries seeks to support through long-term partnership," said Jeff Berlin, President and CEO of Bridge Industries. "The company has built an exceptional reputation for technical capability, operational discipline, and customer commitment. By joining forces with TransTech Group, Teknoflow gains access to expanded technical resources, global customer relationships, and a broader manufacturing platform. This partnership also expands our global manufacturing footprint and strengthens our ability to support customers across key industrial markets."

Teknoflow operates approximately 180,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity supported by experienced engineering and fabrication teams delivering code-compliant equipment aligned with international standards.

"Joining TransTech Group accelerates the next chapter of Teknoflow's growth," said Laxman Pachkawade, Founder and CEO of Teknoflow. "As part of TransTech's Engineered Products Group, we gain access to expanded technical resources, global customer relationships, and a broader manufacturing platform while continuing to operate with the same leadership team and customer focus."

With operations across the United States, Europe, and India, TransTech Group operates more than 800,000 square feet of fabrication capacity across 14 locations, supporting projects through multi-regional manufacturing and service execution.

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and advancing companies in the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm partners with management teams to scale operations, strengthen capabilities, and build market-leading industrial platforms. Bridge Industries takes an active operational approach and emphasizes the integration of complementary businesses to drive long-term growth and value creation across its portfolio.

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group is a diversified industrial solutions company serving energy, process, and industrial infrastructure markets worldwide. Through its Engineered Products and Services Groups, the company provides engineered heat transfer technologies, process equipment, field services, and lifecycle solutions to EPCs, OEMs, and industrial operators.

About Teknoflow

Teknoflow is an engineering and fabrication company headquartered in Nashik, India, specializing in OEM manufacturing and engineered process equipment for global energy and industrial infrastructure markets. The company supports OEMs, EPC firms, and industrial customers with high-quality fabrication and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

SOURCE TransTech Energy, LLC