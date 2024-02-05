Bridge to Life Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Safety in Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion and Cold Flush Organ Preservation Solutions

News provided by

Bridge to Life, Ltd.

05 Feb, 2024, 00:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in cold flush organ preservation solutions, is proud to announce its recent certification for ISO 13485:2016. This achievement further solidifies the company's commitment to maintaining exceptional standards of quality and safety in its premier products, including Belzer UW, EasiSlush® and VitaSmart™1 Machine Perfusion System (Europe).

The company's decision to pursue formal certification through its European Notified Body was a strategic move in preparation for its highly anticipated US VitaSmart1 Machine Perfusion System launch (pending FDA approval). By obtaining this certification, Bridge to Life continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding these standards. As market leader for hypothermic oxygenated liver perfusion in Europe, Bridge to Life has been an FDA-registered company for over a decade.

"We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 13485:2016 certification" said Don Webber, CEO of Bridge to Life. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's dedication to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers across the global markets we currently serve." 

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. ISO certification confirms that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has met all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance.

Bridge to Life's ISO 13485:2016 certification serves as a testament to the company's continuous efforts to enhance its quality management systems and ensure the utmost safety and efficacy of its products. By adhering to these stringent standards, Bridge to Life aims to instill confidence in its customers, partners, and stakeholders, further solidifying its position as a trusted industry leader.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart1 machine perfusion system.  With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations (OPO) globally.

1 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed enrollment in its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.     

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Bridge to Life erhält die Zertifizierung nach ISO 13485:2016 und untermauert damit sein Engagement für Qualität und Sicherheit bei Lösungen für die hypotherme Sauerstoffperfusion und Cold-Flush-Lösungen zur Organkonservierung

Bridge to Life erhält die Zertifizierung nach ISO 13485:2016 und untermauert damit sein Engagement für Qualität und Sicherheit bei Lösungen für die hypotherme Sauerstoffperfusion und Cold-Flush-Lösungen zur Organkonservierung

Bridge to Life Ltd., ein renommierter Marktführer im Bereich der Organkonservierung durch Cold-Flush-Verfahren, ist stolz, seine jüngste...
Bridge to Life obtient la certification ISO 13485:2016, renforçant ainsi son engagement en faveur de la qualité et de la sécurité des solutions de préservation d'organes par perfusion hypothermique oxygénée et rinçage à froid

Bridge to Life obtient la certification ISO 13485:2016, renforçant ainsi son engagement en faveur de la qualité et de la sécurité des solutions de préservation d'organes par perfusion hypothermique oxygénée et rinçage à froid

Bridge to Life Ltd, un leader renommé du marché des solutions de préservation d'organes par rinçage à froid, est fier d'annoncer sa récente...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.