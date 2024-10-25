Bridge to Life and ULS Coimbra Announce Collaboration to Enhance Preservation of Livers Awaiting Transplantation
Oct 25, 2024, 02:00 ET
The unique relationship demonstrates the growing value of academic research and industry collaboration to improve access to livers for patients awaiting transplantation; partnership includes development of video case studies to raise awareness of breakthrough procedures at Unidade de Transplantação Hepática de Adultos, Unidade Local de Saude de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
CHICAGO and COIMBRA, Portugal, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a global market leader in organ preservation solutions and machine perfusion technologies, and ULS Coimbra, one of the largest hospitals in Portugal with a legacy of innovation in organ transplantation, today announced a collaboration to further improve the preservation of livers awaiting transplantation and enhance the quality of life for transplant recipients. This announcement is in conjunction with the 32nd anniversary of ULS Coimbra's liver transplant program. This unique partnership in the field of organ transplantation marks a milestone in the development of working relationships between academic research institutions and the biomedical and medical technology industries.
