Bridge to Life Reintroduces EasiSlush® to the US Market, Meeting High Demand for Easy-to-Use Sterile Slush for Organ Transplantation

News provided by

Bridge to Life, Ltd.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Bridge to Life Ltd, a leading provider of organ preservation solutions, today announces the return of EasiSlush to the US market, effective immediately. With its unmatched ease of use, high quality and portability, EasiSlush has become the preferred choice for organ transplant professionals who are responsible for transporting life-giving organs from donors to recipients under critical timelines.

"We are excited to reintroduce EasiSlush to the US market," said Don Webber, CEO of Bridge to Life. "Our team has worked diligently in securing a stable supply chain to meet the high demand for this product, as we understand the critical role it plays in the organ transplant process. The ease of use and efficiency of EasiSlush make it an invaluable tool for healthcare professionals, enabling them to focus on saving lives."

The return to the market of EasiSlush comes at a time when the demand for reliable and user-friendly organ preservation solutions is at an all-time high. The product's simplicity and effectiveness have made it the preferred choice among organ transplant professionals, allowing them to streamline their workflows and ensure optimal organ viability during transportation and preservation.

For more information about EasiSlush and other Bridge to Life products please visit https://bridgetolife.com/.   

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart™1 machine perfusion system. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations (OPO) globally.

VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed enrollment in its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.  

SOURCE Bridge to Life, Ltd.

Also from this source

Bridge to Life Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Safety in Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion and Cold Flush Organ Preservation Solutions

Bridge to Life Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Safety in Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion and Cold Flush Organ Preservation Solutions

Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in cold flush organ preservation solutions, is proud to announce its recent certification for ISO...
Bridge to Life logra la certificación ISO 13485:2016

Bridge to Life logra la certificación ISO 13485:2016

Bridge to Life Ltd, un reconocido líder del mercado en soluciones de preservación de órganos mediante lavado en frío, se enorgullece de anunciar su...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.