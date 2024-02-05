Bridge to Life Reintroduces EasiSlush® to the US Market, Meeting High Demand for Easy-to-Use Sterile Slush for Organ Transplantation

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a leading provider of organ preservation solutions, today announces the return of EasiSlush™ to the US market, effective immediately. With its unmatched ease of use, high quality and portability, EasiSlush has become the preferred choice for organ transplant professionals who are responsible for transporting life-giving organs from donors to recipients under critical timelines.

"We are excited to reintroduce EasiSlush to the US market," said Don Webber, CEO of Bridge to Life. "Our team has worked diligently in securing a stable supply chain to meet the high demand for this product, as we understand the critical role it plays in the organ transplant process. The ease of use and efficiency of EasiSlush make it an invaluable tool for healthcare professionals, enabling them to focus on saving lives."

The return to the market of EasiSlush comes at a time when the demand for reliable and user-friendly organ preservation solutions is at an all-time high. The product's simplicity and effectiveness have made it the preferred choice among organ transplant professionals, allowing them to streamline their workflows and ensure optimal organ viability during transportation and preservation.

For more information about EasiSlush and other Bridge to Life products please visit https://bridgetolife.com/.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart™1 machine perfusion system. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations (OPO) globally.

1 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed enrollment in its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.

SOURCE Bridge to Life, Ltd.