BridGene Biosciences to Present Data from Two Preclinical Studies at 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium 2022

Research highlights value of IMTAC™ platform to identify drug targets for cancer treatments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a proprietary chemoproteomics technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced that two abstracts featuring the application of the company's proprietary chemoproteomic platform IMTAC™ and the company's leading program TEAD inhibitors, have been accepted for poster presentation and discussion sessions at the 34th (ENA 2022) European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), National Cancer Institute (NCI), and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Symposium, which is being held October 26-28, 2022, in Barcelona.

ENA 2022 will feature experts in cancer drug development and translational research who facilitate in-depth scientific discussions on the latest developments in targets and drugs from pre-clinical and phase I settings.

BridGene's IMTAC™ enables the screening of small molecules against the whole proteome or selected targets in live cells to discover drug candidates for traditionally undruggable targets that are responsible for destructive diseases, including multiple types of cancer.

"We are delighted to announce that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at ENA 2022. The abstracts feature research highlighting the capabilities of our IMTAC™ platform to identify novel therapeutic targets and novel compounds to drug 'hard to drug' targets," commented Ping Cao, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of BridGene Biosciences. "This symposium is internationally renowned for the quality of ground-breaking data presented. Our research being featured twice reflects the outstanding value of BridGene's unique technology in drug discovery and development."

The titles of the abstracts follow:

Title: Identification of novel therapeutic targets to overcome chemoresistance in high-grade serous ovarian cancer Author(s): Elizabeth Christie, Cindy Huang, Vivian Zhang, Karla Cowley, Kaylene Simpson, Guoqing Wang, Wolf R. Wiedemeyer, and Ping Cao Title: Covalent pan-TEAD inhibitors for the treatment of cancers with Hippo pathway alterations Author(s): Shirley Guo, Cindy Huang, Shashank Shrishrimal, Jason Cui, Vivian Zhang, Ning Deng, Iris Dong, Guoqing Wang, Glenn C. Begley, Steve Luo, Ping Cao, and Wolf. R. Wiedemeyer

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomics platform, IMTAC™, BridGene can screen small molecules against proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and traditionally undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small molecule drug discovery with expanded mechanisms to treat diseases with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. The uniqueness of BridGene's technology allows it to perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules, target different amino acids and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit https://www.bridgenebio.com.

