Bridgestone Americas Harnessing Solar Power to Support Tire Production and Reduce CO2 Emissions

"At Bridgestone, sustainability is core to our business and integrated into every level of our operation. Our global sustainability framework includes important goals in reducing CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030, as we strive toward our long-term environmental target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050," said Paolo Ferrari, president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president and executive officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "This solar array is another positive step in Bridgestone's journey to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable society for all."

Consistent with Bridgestone's commitment to protect the environment, the Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant sends zero operations waste to the landfill.

"Renewable energy has many benefits for the environment and Bridgestone, most notably the reduction in CO2 emissions and reduced energy costs," said Jim DeMouy, vice president, Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Bridgestone Americas. "Bridgestone is grateful for the support of state and local leaders and community partners who worked with us to make this solar array a reality."

The Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant was LEED certified by the U.S. Green Building Council and is a Certified Habitat by the National Wildlife Habitat Council. In addition, Bridgestone offers a variety of programs through its onsite learning center in Aiken County where it provides free community outreach and training as part of Bridgestone Environmental Education Program which has received state and national recognition. The Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant has been honored by gaining membership to the South Carolina Environmental Excellence Program in July 2018 which required an extensive evaluation of the many deliberate efforts by the plant to promote environmental protection. Recently, the plant partnered with Clemson University, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to utilize its solar array as a pilot for the development of a sustainable ground covering utilizing native South Carolina plants to encourage native, low-maintenance biodiverse vegetation in and around solar arrays in the state.

Bridgestone has operated the Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant in Graniteville since 1998, producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail. The plant celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Bridgestone also operates its Aiken County Off Road Tire Plant in Trenton, where it produces large and ultra large off road radial tires.

