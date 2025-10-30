Bridgestone Launches Premium Sports Motorcycle Tire BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12

Incorporating Racing Tire Technology to Deliver Superior Dry Grip Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it will launch the premium sports motorcycle tire BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 in January 2026 for North American markets. Under the concept of 'From Circuit to Street,' by incorporating race tire technology, BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 delivers the highest level of dry grip performance in the road-legal tire lineup of BATTLAX.

The New Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 Premium Sports Motorcycle Tire

Name BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 Sizes 4 sizes (1 Front, 3 Rear) Front 120/70ZR17M/C（58W）TL 180/55ZR17M/C（73W）TL Rear 190/55ZR17M/C（75W）TL 200/55ZR17M/C（78W）TL Launch January 1, 2026 (Europe and North America) February 1, 2026 (Japan)

Key Technologies Featured in the BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12

Compound

Equipped with a compound engineered from technologies advanced through racing tire development.



New Tread Pattern

Newly designed pattern with an optimized groove ratio delivers superior grip performance1 through enhanced tire rigidity and an increased contact area during cornering2.



New Structure

For the front tire, the HE-MS BELT structure, proven in the world's top-level motorcycle races, has been adopted for the first time in a commercial BATTLAX tire. This flexible belt equalizes contact pressure to further enhance grip.

Incorporating technologies proven through continued success in motorcycle endurance races, BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 delivers comprehensive improvements in circuit performance, with a particular emphasis on dry grip3. Lap times are reduced significantly compared to the previous model, BATTLAX RACING STREET RS113. In addition, by optimizing the combination of its compound, tread pattern design and structure, the tire maintains high grip performance even after multiple laps3. As a result, it provides riders with peace of mind and enjoyment across a wide range of riding conditions—from sporty riding on dry roads to winding roads and circuit tracks.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable motorcycling culture, offering peace of mind by advancing a global premium niche strategy utilizing Dan-Totsu products4 like its BATTLAX brand premium motorcycle tires. Through these efforts, the Company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of 'Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility' described in the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment'5.

1 Comparison based on Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 tire vs. the Dunlop Sportmax Q5 tire in sizes 120/70ZR17M/C and 200/55ZR17M/C. Results may vary depending on proper tire and bike maintenance, surface conditions and riding habits.

2 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 tire vs. the Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tire at 50 degrees lean angle. Results may vary depending on proper tire and bike maintenance, surface conditions and riding habits.

3 Comparison based on internal testing of the pre-production Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS12 tire vs. the Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tire. Results may vary depending on proper tire and bike maintenance, surface conditions and riding habits.

4 'Dan-Totsu' refers to Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader.

5 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment', to help it realize its vision: 'Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company'. This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment' consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter 'E' (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

