Bridgestone Launches RACING BATTLAX V03 Slick Motorcycle Tire

Delivering the Best Grip in the History of Bridgestone's BATTLAX Series1, Powered by Technologies Refined Through Years of Elite Motorcycle Racing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) will launch its track-only premium motorcycle tire, the RACING BATTLAX V03, to the European and North American markets in 2026. The new Bridgestone RACING BATTLAX V03 is designed for both professional and amateur riders who pursue speed and the highest levels of grip.

The latest addition to Bridgestone's motorcycle tire range incorporates technologies refined through years of success in the world's most prestigious racing events, to deliver excellent grip. And, for the first time, Bridgestone introduces a rear 'SPRINT spec', providing a wide range of options according to race type and track conditions.

Unrivalled Grip in BATTLAX History

The new Bridgestone RACING BATTLAX V03 is equipped with newly-developed compounds based on technology that has continuously triumphed in the world's top-tier races – including the FIM Endurance World Championship, which has been won by a Bridgestone-supplied team for five consecutive years.

The tire applies a completely redesigned profile for both the front and rear tires, resulting in an increased contact area. In particular, the rear tire adopts advanced production techniques, achieving an optimal profile that significantly improves lap times.

Thanks to these innovations, the Bridgestone RACING BATTLAX V03 delivers overwhelming grip, significantly reducing lap times when compared to its predecessor, the RACING BATTLAX V02. Comparing the SOFT compound performances of both tires, the RACING BATTLAX V03 reduces lap times by 1.3% per lap2 – while still maintaining the typical Bridgestone DNA of high grip even after multiple laps.

Newly Developed Rear 'SPRINT spec' for Maximum Performance in Sprint Races

With this new release, Bridgestone is launching its first-ever rear 'SPRINT spec' tire, providing the RACING BATTLAX V03's highest grip levels.

By focusing on maximizing peak grip performance through advanced compound design, the new Bridgestone RACING BATTLAX V03 SPRINT achieves a 1.9% reduction in lap times per circuit compared to the RACING BATTLAX V02 SOFT2. This provides an optimal choice for riders looking for the highest grip levels or those competing in sprint races.

Bridgestone, guided by its fundamental principle 'tires carry life', positions its motorsports activities as a 'mobile laboratory' that represents a 'challenge for excellence'. For its next generation of RACING BATTLAX tires, the company incorporates Bridgestone's absolute best compounding and manufacturing technologies developed through track tire development into commercial tires. The new RACING BATTLAX V03 serves as the premium flagship model that symbolizes this new era of Bridgestone's motorcycle racing tires.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable motorcycling culture offering peace of mind through Dan-Totsu3 products like its BATTLAX brand premium motorcycle tires. Through these efforts, the company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of 'Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility' described in the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment'.4

Product Name RACING BATTLAX V03 Release Details

Size Compound Launch Date Europe/NA Front 120/70R17 Soft, Soft-Medium 2026 Rear 190/60R17 Two compounds to be

confirmed From 2027 200/60R17 Soft, Medium, SPRINT 2026

1 Refers to the commercial BATTLAX series.

2 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone BATTLAX V03 tire vs. the Bridgestone BATTLAX V02 tire on BMW M 1000 RR superbike in Oschersleben, Germany. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and bike maintenance, track conditions and riding habits.

3 'Dan-Totsu' refers to Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader.

4 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment', to help it realize its vision: 'Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company'. This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment' consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter 'E' (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

