Bridgestone and Geotab Announce Data-Driven Fleet Optimization Collaboration

Bridgestone and Geotab are collaborating in a mobility ecosystem approach to enhance fleet optimization.

The companies with involvement from Geotab ITS will leverage anonymized fleet insights such as location, speed, vehicle type and transportation routes to further develop a connected vehicle mobility ecosystem.

In this multi-year collaboration, the organizations are committed to advancing how data can be used to inform and optimize daily operations for fleets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration using data to enhance fleet optimization. Working together will empower Bridgestone and Geotab to further develop a fleet mobility ecosystem focused on fleet optimization. The ecosystem involves the integration of each companies' solutions and data into services customers use today.

Under the executed agreements, Bridgestone has obtained access to Geotab's Intelligent Transport System (ITS) consisting of anonymized data from 4.5 million connected vehicles. Bridgestone will use this data to inform its Mobility Solutions (BMS) business by identifying large fleet trends and behaviors to optimize efficiency, while also potentially quantifying any impact on fleet decarbonization efforts. Geotab has secured access to a collection of anonymized Bridgestone Mobility Solutions fleet insights such as location, speed, vehicle type and transportation routes. Geotab will use this information to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

"Bridgestone and Geotab have distinct, yet complementary identities within the larger mobility ecosystem, and this collaboration is an important step forward for our Bridgestone Mobility Solutions business," said Scott Damon, Group President, West Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. "By leveraging Geotab's expertise and insights, we have an opportunity to study and validate our evolving products and technologies. We are using a larger set of data points to expand the scale of our solutions and improve customer outcomes for commercial fleets."

Bridgestone will use Geotab's aggregated insights on commercial freight and fleet activity to inform planning, analyze network gaps and gain deeper contextual intelligence. The Geotab ITS platform will also give Bridgestone advanced visibility into regional vehicle types, as well as fleet operational profiles and industries. The ITS platform enables Bridgestone to expand its existing industry presence, fuel the growth of its nationwide service network, and penetrate emerging new markets.

"We are pleased to be working with Bridgestone to enhance vehicle fleet mobility through advanced data insights and AI," said Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer, Geotab. "Geotab and Geotab ITS are leaders in telematics and data management with a long history of innovation and investments in privacy and security. Together we have an exceptional opportunity to improve safety, sustainability and performance outcomes for fleets."

Bridgestone's engagement with Geotab aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, Empowerment).

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Geotab:

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

About Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS):

Geotab ITS is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company leverages its expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, it enables improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while ensuring complete data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient, and sustainable mobility throughout North America.

