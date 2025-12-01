Bridgestone Launches Next-Generation Potenza RE-71RZ Extreme Summer Performance Tire for Grassroots Racing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced the expansion of its flagship Potenza ultra-high performance tire line with the introduction of the Potenza RE-71RZ extreme summer performance tire, engineered specifically for grassroots racing. Succeeding the championship-winning Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire, the Potenza RE-71RZ tire is designed for blistering fast lap times and responsive control to help drivers push the pace and stay ahead of the competition. The tire is equipped with ENLITEN™ technology, Bridgestone's next-generation technology for product design engineered to help deliver long-lasting performance while promoting a focus on enhanced sustainability1.

The New Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RZ Extreme Summer Performance Tire for Grassroots Racing

Key benefits of the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RZ tire include:

Faster Track Times: Outpacing the previous generation Potenza RE-71RS tire, the Potenza RE-71RZ tire achieves a .74 second faster dry track lap time and .75 second faster wet track lap time in head-to-head testing on the world-famous Tsukuba Circuit 2 .

Outpacing the previous generation Potenza RE-71RS tire, the Potenza RE-71RZ tire achieves a .74 second faster dry track lap time and .75 second faster wet track lap time in head-to-head testing on the world-famous Tsukuba Circuit . Responsive Steering: Excellent handling and precision are achieved through the Potenza RE-71RZ tire's design, featuring a stiffer tread pattern and a larger outside shoulder (compared to the RE-71RS tire) to maximize grip and stability from the street to the track.

Excellent handling and precision are achieved through the Potenza RE-71RZ tire's design, featuring a stiffer tread pattern and a larger outside shoulder (compared to the RE-71RS tire) to maximize grip and stability from the street to the track. Enhanced On-Track Wear Life: By leveraging a redesigned tread pattern with the main groove on the inside edge, the Potenza RE-71RZ tire helps suppress uneven wear compared to the Potenza RE-71RS tire.

Relentless Motorsports Innovation

Since its introduction in 1979, the Potenza brand has been recognized by high-performance vehicles worldwide and has achieved success in motorsports as Bridgestone's sports tire brand. The Potenza RE-71RZ tire builds on the legacy of the RE-71R and RE-71RS tires, and is developed for drivers who enjoy both daily driving, track performance and competing in grassroots motorsports.

Key engineering features of the tire include:

New Performance Compounds: Features a new rubber compound utilizing insights and technology cultivated from motorsports and NanoPro-Tech 3 technology to enhance performance at the molecular level. The compound uses engineered particles of silica and polymer to deliver superior grip on both dry and wet surfaces, compared to the previous model.

Features a new rubber compound utilizing insights and technology cultivated from motorsports and NanoPro-Tech technology to enhance performance at the molecular level. The compound uses engineered particles of silica and polymer to deliver superior grip on both dry and wet surfaces, compared to the previous model. New Tread Pattern : The newly developed pattern maximizes road contact and groove efficiency. Slick shoulders increase block rigidity, while wide straight inner grooves enhance water evacuation, to achieve high levels of grip and improved wear resistance on the track.

: The newly developed pattern maximizes road contact and groove efficiency. Slick shoulders increase block rigidity, while wide straight inner grooves enhance water evacuation, to achieve high levels of grip and improved wear resistance on the track. Unique Structure: Using ULTIMAT EYE4, a unique digital modeling tool to refine the tire's structure and profile, the contact area of the tire is more uniform, providing higher grip during cornering.

Developed with Professional Driver Insights

Features of the tire were made in collaboration with professional drivers Masahiro Sasaki5, the 2016 TOYOTA GAZOO GR Cup champion, and Yuji Tachikawa6, a three-time GT500 series champion. Bridgestone applied the drivers' expertise from the track to tire development. At the Tsukuba Circuit 2000 (Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan), the drivers achieved approximately 0.7 seconds2 faster lap times compared to the previous model, the Potenza RE-71RS tire, during on-track testing.

"As its strong point, the Potenza RE-71RZ achieves a high level of performance in both grip and controllability," said Sasaki. "It delivers improved dry and wet performance for street use, while also achieving faster lap times and better wear resistance on the track. This tire delivers high performance in various situations, making it enjoyable and easy to handle for both everyday driving and track use."

"This tire is designed for easy handling, allowing anyone to experience precise control along with excellent grip," said Tachikawa. "The tire is focused on quick warm-up for immediate, high-grip performance as well as reliable wet grip, resulting in a well-balanced tire suitable for various driving conditions."

Ready for competition, the Potenza RE-71RZ tire meets all requirements for the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and will be eligible for competition use in 2026 for Solo and Time Trials. The new tire will be available in 45 sizes and will go on sale in the North American market on December 31, 2025.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable car and motorsports culture, offering peace of mind by advancing a global premium niche strategy utilizing Dan-Totsu products7, like its Potenza brand of ultra-high performance tires. Through these efforts, the company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of 'Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility,' described in the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment'8.

1 The specific ENLITEN Technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

2 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RZ tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires, in tire size 265/35R18 97W on a track-prepped Toyota GR86 on the world-famous Tsukuba Circuit. Dry lap time based on the average of two fastest laps. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3 https://www.bridgestone.com/technology_innovation/nanopro-tech/

4 https://www.bridgestone.com/technology_innovation/ultimat_eye/

5 In addition to achieving outstanding results in races such as the SUPER GT300 class, Super Taikyu, and the Nürburgring 24 Hours, he won the series championship in the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race in 2016, where top drivers battled intensely. As a Bridgestone development driver, he has been involved in the development of the POTENZA RE-71RZ as well as race tires for the GR86/BRZ Cup.

6 A racing driver with an outstanding record in SUPER GT, considered Japan's top motorsport series. He made a spot entry in the Japan GT Championship, the predecessor of SUPER GT, in 1996, and competed as a regular driver from 1999 to 2023. Throughout his career, he achieved a total of 19 wins and a record 24 pole positions and won GT500 series champion three times. Leveraging his precise analytical skills, he also contributed to the development of the Bridgestone's REGNO GR-XIII.

7 'Dan-Totsu' refers to Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader.

8 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment', to help it realize its vision: 'Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company'. This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment' consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter 'E' (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

