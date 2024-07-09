Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag BDR-AS3 Retread for P&D, LMD Applications

The BDR-AS3 tread is the latest Bandag offering for Package & Delivery and Last-Mile Delivery applications.

The tread is designed to keep vehicles on the road longer with an innovative non-directional tread pattern that delivers an 18% improvement in wear over the previous generation product.

The BDR-AS3 is just the latest example of innovation back by Bandag's industry-leading brand, which represents one in every five truck tires on American roads.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today introduced the new BDR-AD3 retread, Bandag's premier solution for the demanding challenges of Package & Delivery and Last-Mile Delivery applications. The BDR-AS3 is designed with impressive durability and increased traction in mind, no matter the season or condition.

The Bandag BDR-AS3 tread features a non-directional pattern, enhancing tire wear and lifespan for package, delivery and last-mile vehicles.

"We are thrilled to add the new BDR-AS3 to Bridgestone's full portfolio of Bandag retreads," said Steve Hoeft, President, Commercial Truck Group, Bridgestone Americas. "The P&D and LMD segments are a vital component to the supply chain and require a unique tread product to stay on the roads, with substantial improvements in runout and cost per mile. The BDR-AS3 meets the needs of these applications with its durable and dependable design."

The BDR-AS3's innovative non-directional tread pattern enhances wear, helping to keep P&D and LMD fleets on the road longer. Other features of the BDR-AS3 include:

Enhanced Tread Design : Non-directional tread design with 22/32nd tread design delivers an 18% improvement in wear over the Bandag BDR-AS. 1

: Non-directional tread design with 22/32nd tread design delivers an 18% improvement in wear over the Bandag BDR-AS. Dependable Traction: 3D Siping allows for exceptional traction down to the pull points, for confident all-season traction.

3D Siping allows for exceptional traction down to the pull points, for confident all-season traction. Impeccable Winter Traction: Bandag's BDR-AS3 is 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certified with a traction index 73% higher than the required certification2, keeping P&D and Last Mile Delivery Fleets moving year-round despite harsh winter conditions.

Bandag continues tradition of setting the standard in retreads

The new BDR-AS3 is the latest example of an innovative product or technology solution backed by Bandag's industry-leading brand. Bandag remains the world's leading supplier of retread rubber, representing one in every five truck tires driving on American roads.

Bandag boasts more than twice as many retread manufacturing plants as any other retread brand, with more than 200 franchise dealers producing our retreaded tires across North America .





. With more than 2,500 points of service in the U.S., Bridgestone and Bandag feature the industry's largest service network. The Bandag Technical Service Group, the largest and most experience group of retread technicians, inspects and maintains dealer equipment that make up the industry's only vertically integrated retread system.





Bandag continues to innovate its manufacturing footprint and provide customers with the latest in retread technology. Bridgestone's 50,000-square-foot, $60 million expansion of its Abilene, Texas retread manufacturing plant includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility. Bridgestone also recently introduced its new Bandag Virtual Plant Tour, which provides a step-by-step walkthrough of Bandag's retreading process for customers who are unable to visit a Bandag retreading facility in person.

The new Bandag BDR-AS3 aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment).

1Based on wear projections from internal testing comparing the Bandag BDR-AS3 to the predecessor product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

2Industry standard based on a 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) qualification of greater than 125 snow index. Tire size 245/70R19.5 with a tread width of 210mm.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

