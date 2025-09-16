Bridgestone Launches All-New Alenza Prestige Premium Highway Tire for CUVs, SUVs and Trucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the debut of the all-new Bridgestone Alenza Prestige tire, a premium highway tire for CUVs, SUVs and trucks. The Alenza Prestige tire features a new, refined tread pattern and Bridgestone's ENLITEN™ Technology. With a limited mileage warranty up to 70,000 miles1, plus precise wet performance, the Alenza Prestige tire is engineered for an effortlessly luxurious driving experience.

The Alenza Prestige tire features multiple components of Bridgestone's next-generation ENLITEN™ Technology. QuietTrack™ Technology, an in-groove feature designed to reduce tread pattern noise, combined with a wide center rib, helps deliver a whisper-quiet ride with comfortable and responsive handling. With its combination of structural components and advanced compounds, including the PeakLife Polymer, the Alenza Prestige tire offers long-lasting performance and enhanced ride quality compared to its predecessor.

"The all-new Alenza Prestige premium highway tire is for drivers who want a long-lasting, elegant and comfortable ride without compromising on consistent wet-weather performance," said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer, Tire Development, Bridgestone Americas. "We designed it with rolling resistance technology for impressive fuel efficiency and a remarkable balance of performance and sustainability elements2 that match the qualities of premium CUVs, SUVs and trucks."

The Alenza Prestige tire demonstrated a 6% advantage in wet stopping distance, stopping eight feet shorter vs. the previous generation Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire3.

The Alenza Prestige tire demonstrated a 4% advantage in wet stopping distance, stopping six feet shorter vs. the Continental TrueContact Tour54 tire4.

The Alenza Prestige tire promotes confident control on wet roads so drivers can continue their elevated driving experience even when rain hits the forecast.

With 47 available sizes, the Alenza Prestige premium highway tire is engineered to fit CUVs, SUVs and trucks with wheel sizes ranging from 16- to 22-inches and speed ratings ranging from S to W. Top fitments include Acura RDX, Audi Q7, BMW 3 Series and X5, GMC Sierra, Lexus TX and Mercedes-Benz GLC. The Bridgestone Alenza Prestige tire is on sale now.

Bridgestone's development of the Alenza Prestige tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment , which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone Alenza Prestige tire aligns with its "Ecology," "Extension" and "Ease" commitments.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

1 60,000-mile limited warranty (W speed rating sizes), 70,000-mile limited warranty (all other sizes). Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com/warranty for details.

2 The specific ENLITEN Technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone Alenza Prestige tires vs. the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tires, in tire size 235/60R18 at 55 MPH. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

4 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone Alenza Prestige tires vs. the Continental TrueContact Tour54 tires, in tire size 235/60R18 at 55 MPH. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

