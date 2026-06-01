Bridgestone Launches New UltraWeather Tire

Premium Grand Touring Tire Designed for Year-Round Reliability

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the debut of its all-new UltraWeather tire, a premium grand touring tire engineered to deliver confident performance across all weather conditions for sedans, minivans, CUVs, SUVs and trucks. Designed to handle seasonal weather changes, the new grand touring tire provides advanced wet traction and winter performance, verified by its three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certification. The UltraWeather replaces the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire and features ENLITEN™ technology to deliver extended wear life, reduced rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency and premium performance across every season1.

Bridgestone launches the new UltraWeather tire, a premium touring tire engineered to deliver confident performance across all weather conditions.

"Our all-new UltraWeather grand touring tire helps give drivers a new level of confidence, regardless of the day's forecast," said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer, Consumer Replacement Tire Development, Bridgestone Americas. "By integrating our ENLITEN technology, we've developed a tire that delivers a remarkable balance of year-round reliable performance and sustainability elements, surpassing its predecessor."

The new tire is designed for the evolving needs of the modern driver, featuring durable construction to bring versatile weather protection suitable for both conventional and electric vehicles.

Key benefits of the Bridgestone UltraWeather include:

Confident Wet Traction: Designed with open shoulder slots and circumferential grooves, the UltraWeather efficiently evacuates water to help reduce the risk of hydroplaning in wet conditions. The UltraWeather demonstrated 3% superior wet braking , stopping four feet shorter than the previous generation Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire 2 .

Designed with open shoulder slots and circumferential grooves, the UltraWeather efficiently evacuates water to help reduce the risk of hydroplaning in wet conditions. Reliable Winter Performance: The tire is 3PMSF certified for traction in severe snow conditions, featuring biting edges that help drivers stop shorter and minimize tire spin on snowy or icy roads. In internal testing, the Bridgestone UltraWeather demonstrated a 14% advantage in snow braking over the Goodyear WeatherReady 2 and a 10% advantage in snow braking over both the Pirelli WeatherActive and Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires 3 .

The tire is 3PMSF certified for traction in severe snow conditions, featuring biting edges that help drivers stop shorter and minimize tire spin on snowy or icy roads. Advanced Wear Resistance: Backed by a 60,000-mile limited mileage warranty 4 , the UltraWeather is engineered with the company's proprietary PeakLife TM polymer and closed center rib slots to promote long-lasting wear and enhance tire longevity.

Backed by a 60,000-mile limited mileage warranty , the UltraWeather is engineered with the company's proprietary PeakLife polymer and closed center rib slots to promote long-lasting wear and enhance tire longevity. Engineered with ENLITEN Technology: With advanced compounds designed for long-lasting performance, structural components designed for a quiet and comfortable ride, rolling resistance technology designed for impressive fuel efficiency, and manufacturing materials such as renewable soybean oil, the UltraWeather tire delivers a remarkable balance of performance and sustainability elements.

With advanced compounds designed for long-lasting performance, structural components designed for a quiet and comfortable ride, rolling resistance technology designed for impressive fuel efficiency, and manufacturing materials such as renewable soybean oil, the UltraWeather tire delivers a remarkable balance of performance and sustainability elements. Quiet, Comfortable Ride: The UltraWeather features a precision-tuned tread pattern designed to help limit noise and vibrations, complementing the premium driving experience.

The Bridgestone UltraWeather tire will be available in select sizes on June 1, 2026. In total, the UltraWeather will be offered in 61 sizes for 16- to 22-inch rim diameters, providing comprehensive coverage for a wide range of popular vehicle segments. Top fitments include the Honda Civic, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Taos.

The development of the UltraWeather aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E". The Bridgestone UltraWeather aligns with the "Ecology," "Extension" and "Ease" commitments.

1 The specific ENLITEN Technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

2 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone UltraWeather tire vs. the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire, in tire size 225/65R17. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3 Comparison based on internal testing of the Bridgestone UltraWeather tire vs. the Goodyear WeatherReady 2, Pirelli WeatherActive and Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires, in tire size 225/65R17. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

4 Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com/warranty for details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.