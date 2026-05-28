Bridgestone Recognized as 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

The distinction marks the company's 11th consecutive and 24th overall win, celebrating a long-standing partnership in automotive innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) was recognized by General Motors (GM) as a 2025 Supplier of the Year, marking the company's 11th consecutive and 24th overall recognition from GM. Bridgestone was awarded this distinction during GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year event in Austin, Texas. Bridgestone was one of 103 companies across 14 countries to earn GM's 2025 Supplier of the Year out of its network of more than 20,000.

Left to right: Scott Damon, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgestone West; David Colletti, President, Consumer OE Tires, Bridgestone Americas; Kimberley Huot, Executive Director, Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors

"This recognition reflects the strong relationship between Bridgestone and GM," said David Colletti, President of Consumer Original Equipment Tires, North America, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "Together, our shared dedication to innovation, quality and performance continues to fuel long-term success."

GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognize global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization's performance across 2025, but also their alignment to GM's core values and ambitious goals.

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build," said Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors. "The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Bridgestone, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain."

Bridgestone's Supplier of the Year recognition from GM aligns with the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). By developing innovative tire solutions for GM, Bridgestone is delivering on its "Ecology" and "Extension" commitment.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About GM Supplier of the Year Award:

In 2025, GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations.Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.