Firestone Complete Auto Care Celebrates 100 Years of Trusted Service

Nationwide automotive service retailer will commemorate milestone

with an inaugural state of auto care report, special events and promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas and operator of the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world, today announced plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Firestone Complete Auto Care. The retailer will honor its centennial milestone with customers through a series of new initiatives, special events and promotions at its more than 1,800 locations across the United States.

Grand opening of a Firestone Service Station in Akron, Ohio, in 1929.

"When Harvey Firestone established the first network of Firestone service stations in 1926, he helped pioneer the automotive care industry and set us on a course of innovation as the automobile evolved," said Marko Ibrahim, President, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "Over the past century, Firestone Complete Auto Care has become a trusted neighbor and dependable resource in communities across the nation. We are grateful to our customers past and present and look forward to continuing this journey together for another 100 years."

Centennial Celebrations

To mark the 100th anniversary, Firestone Complete Auto Care will introduce new ways for customers to interact with the company's rich history and expertise throughout the year, including:

Inaugural report on the state of auto care

This summer, Firestone Complete Auto Care will release its first state of auto care report, spotlighting the latest customer trends and actionable insights to help drivers stay informed and save money. The report, which will become an annual release, leverages millions of data points from its 1,800+ retail locations. The subsequent analysis also considers broader consumer trends to paint a fuller picture of today's U.S. driver and their vehicle.



This summer, Firestone Online History Archive

For the first time, customers can experience Firestone Complete Auto Care's 100-year history through an interactive digital archive showcasing the brand's foundational origins, landmark achievements and pioneering innovations that remain relevant today.

For the first time, customers can experience Firestone Complete Auto Care's 100-year history through an interactive digital archive showcasing the brand's foundational origins, landmark achievements and pioneering innovations that remain relevant today. 100th Driving Great Futures Van for Boys & Girls Clubs

Since 2015, Firestone Complete Auto Care has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to make out-of-school programming more accessible to youth and their families through customer and employee donations. In celebration of 100 years, Firestone Complete Auto Care will donate its 100th Driving Great Futures passenger van, ensuring more kids have reliable transportation to and from their Club.

Since 2015, Firestone Complete Auto Care has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to make out-of-school programming more accessible to youth and their families through customer and employee donations. In celebration of 100 years, Firestone Complete Auto Care will donate its 100th passenger van, ensuring more kids have reliable transportation to and from their Club. Centennial Promotions

Firestone Complete Auto Care will say thanks to customers throughout the year with special anniversary offers and promotions, which can be explored at https://www.firestonecompleteautocare.com/offers/.

A Legacy Built on Reliability

Firestone Complete Auto Care began a century ago when its founder, Harvey Firestone, established one-stop service stations to provide maintenance related to tires, gasoline, oil, batteries and brakes. As vehicle ownership grew in the 1920s and 1930s, Firestone led the emerging industry in standardization, training, and innovation—introducing warranties, limited lifetime guarantees, advanced diagnostics and specialized education that helped turn service stations into centers of expertise. Harvey was customer-first from day one, and many of his practices are still going strong today.

Today, the Firestone Complete Auto Care network comprises more than 1,800 stores across 48 states. This extensive coverage involves a growing team of more than 9,500 technicians. These technicians are supported by an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-accredited training program, which is designed to help deliver gold-standard service. Firestone Complete Auto Care's legacy and its employees, past and present, embody the trusted reliability and dependability associated with the Firestone brand.

For more information, visit firestonecompleteautocare.com/since-1926.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.