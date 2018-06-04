Bridgestone Retail Operations Launches Annual Cause Marketing Campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

With the funds raised during the campaign, BSRO will provide grants that will help Clubs to either purchase a new van, outfitted with Bridgestone DriveGuard tires, or to improve and maintain their existing vehicles. This will help transport more members to and from their local Club, as well as to off-site activities to enhance their Club experience.

"At BSRO, we are committed to being a trusted neighborhood partner in the communities where we live, work and do business," said Joe Venezia, president, BSRO. "This year's pledge to donate and maintain Club vans will, in a very tangible way, drive great futures for kids and teens across the country. We are excited to establish this strong connection between our communities and our business, which is focused on the driving safety of our customers and ensuring their vehicles run newer for longer, and are well-maintained."

The BGCA campaign period runs June 1 through June 30, during which time customers who visit any Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works locations will be encouraged to donate to BGCA with the purchase of tire and automotive services. Credit First National Association (CFNA), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, will contribute 50 cents for every credit card application. Additionally, several key BSRO vendor partners also are supporting the promotion. Shell will contribute 25 cents for every Pennzoil® high-mileage or synthetic blend oil change; Interstate Batteries is donating 25 cents for every free battery test performed on customer vehicles; ITW/QMI will give 25 cents for each fuel system cleaning or Renu 500 fuel additive sold. One hundred percent of funds raised through the Driving Great Futures program will go to Boys & Girls Clubs to help serve millions of young people nationwide.

"Thanks to the generosity and hard work of BSRO employees, customers and partners, we have been able to serve more than 430,000 kids daily," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are excited to collaborate with BSRO on transportation grants that enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Regular attendance and a high-quality Club experience means they will develop skills, making lasting connections with mentors and achieve great futures."

To find out more about BSRO, visit bsro.com. To learn more about BGCA's Great Futures campaign, visit GreatFutures.org.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,400 Clubs serve 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgestone-retail-operations-launches-annual-cause-marketing-campaign-for-boys--girls-clubs-of-america-300658154.html

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

