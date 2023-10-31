Bridgestone Teams Up with Dustin Williams at SEMA to Feature Potenza RE-71RS Tires on Four Custom Builds

The 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R - R33 will be on display at booth #22811 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (275/35 R18)

Advan Racing wheels

HKS downpipe, super turbo muffler catback exhaust, full piping kit, intercooler and HyperMax coilovers

The 2015 Subaru WRX will be on display at booth #81190 in the Silver Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (275/35 R18)

ADVAN Racing wheels

Varis Japan body kit

body kit Custom volcanic orange full paint job

Built IAG Performance engine

MAPerformance exhaust, downpipe, header and TMIC

Fortune Auto suspension

The 2023 Nissan Z will be on display at booth #21451 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build is the first Nissan Z with a full Seibon carbon fiber kit and features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (Front: 275/25 R18; Rear: 255/35 R18)

RAYS wheels

Evolved Autosport coilovers

AMS Performance package

Exhaust and downpipes

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be on display at booth #22911 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (265/35 R18)

RAYS wheels

Varis Japan carbon fiber front lip, hood and wing

carbon fiber front lip, hood and wing A'PEXI Catback exhaust

PRL Motorsports titanium turbo inlet, flex fuel, intake and front mount

Ohlins coilovers

Launched in April 2022, the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS, is engineered for grassroots racing, designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind. The flagship Potenza product, RE-71RS, is a dedicated track tire designed for precision performance, delivering blistering lap times, enhanced steering and grip and extended wear life1. The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in 38 sizes from 15 to 20-inch rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Popular fitments include Mazda Miata, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang, Porshe Cayman and BMW 3-Series.

1 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.