LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com has been selected as Bridgewater State University's official course materials partner and campus retail provider. Beginning in Summer 2026, eCampus.com will launch a new, full-service online bookstore for BSU students and assume operations of the university's physical campus store.

The partnership supports Bridgewater State University's ongoing commitment to affordability, accessibility, and student success and becomes the twenty-first online bookstore partner for eCampus in the state of Massachusetts.

Bridgewater State University Selects eCampus.com as Official Online Bookstore and Campus Store Operator

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Bridgewater State selected eCampus.com for its alignment with the university's academic mission and its ability to help reduce the cost of course materials. Through the partnership, students will have access to a customized online bookstore offering new, used, rental, and digital course materials, as well as access to a third-party marketplace that allows price comparison across formats and sellers.

The eCampus.com platform integrates directly with Bridgewater State's student systems through Single Sign-On (SSO), allowing students to view and purchase required course materials while registering for classes. This streamlined process is designed to improve readiness at the start of each term. The platform also provides 24/7 customer support for students and faculty, along with free shipping to the Bridgewater State campus store for convenient in-store pickup.

Faculty will benefit from eCampus.com's textbook adoption platform, which supports academic freedom by allowing instructors to select materials from any publisher or format. The platform also provides adoption insights and student readiness data to help inform instructional and administrative decision-making.

In addition to the online bookstore, eCampus.com will manage and enhance BSU's physical campus store. The on-campus location will feature an expanded selection of Bridgewater State–branded apparel, accessories, and merchandise, while also serving as a course materials service center. The official reopening date of the campus store has not yet been determined but is expected in Summer 2026.

"Partnering with Bridgewater State University is an exciting opportunity to support student success through affordability, access, and innovation," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "By combining a seamless online bookstore with an enhanced campus retail experience, we're simplifying access to course materials, expanding choice, and strengthening campus pride."

According to BSU Associate Vice President for Operations Mark Carmody and Executive Director, Project Management Kathy Flaherty, the university selected eCampus.com because their approach puts students first.

"This partnership introduces a modern online bookstore that gives students clear visibility into required materials during registration, helping them plan and manage costs earlier," Carmody said. "Students can choose affordable purchasing options, take advantage of price-match guarantees and guaranteed buybacks, and have materials delivered directly to their home or conveniently picked up at the campus bookstore."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment between Bridgewater State University and eCampus.com to innovation, affordability, and academic excellence. Together, the two organizations aim to enhance learning outcomes and meet the evolving needs of the Bridgewater State community.

"These improvements expand access, flexibility, and affordability while creating a better overall experience for our students," Flaherty said.

About Bridgewater State University

Bridgewater State University, founded in 1840, is the comprehensive public university of Southeastern Massachusetts. Serving more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, BSU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable education. With a focus on student success, community engagement, and workforce development, the university offers a broad range of academic programs that prepare graduates to lead, serve, and contribute to the region's economic and civic vitality.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com .

