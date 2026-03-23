Bridging The Gap: "All Access With Andy Garcia" To Showcase On Point Strategy's Success In Turning Grants Into Community Result

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "All Access with Andy Garcia" is set to air a new segment detailing the operation and impact of On Point Strategy, a firm committed to transforming grants management into community success. This educational exploration for the Public Television audience focuses on the mechanisms that ensure federal and state funding, often allocated for critical purposes like disaster recovery, are traceable, compliant, and effectively deployed to citizens. The segment addresses the fundamental industry challenge of translating complex funding rules into tangible outcomes that rebuild infrastructure, deliver services, and create economic opportunities.

The segment establishes On Point Strategy's roots in Puerto Rico, demonstrating how the firm's mission was refined in the crucible of disaster. Their response during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria underscored the need for accountability and efficiency in the grants process. The program will examine the specific, actionable methodologies developed by the firm to manage funding responsibly. This includes detailed coverage of their end-to-end management system, which has demonstrated strong audit outcomes, protecting significant public resources from mismanagement. On Point Strategy's work provides a comprehensive view of how to successfully support programs and funding portfolios totaling up to $3 billion while strictly adhering to compliance frameworks such as 2 CFR 200 and the FAR. The focus is on providing valuable information to government agencies, contractors, and non-profits on the importance of real-time data and advanced analytics in promoting transparency and accountability in grants management.

Founded by Carmen A. (Mely) Torres Rodríguez, On Point Strategy was born from a lifetime of public service and a deep connection to Puerto Rico. Raised in a family dedicated to education and community service, Torres Rodríguez began her career working with the U.S. Department of Justice, where she gained firsthand experience navigating federal compliance frameworks. While supporting initiatives connected to her home island, she recognized a persistent challenge: complex funding rules were often inaccessible to the very communities they were meant to serve. Determined to bridge that gap, Torres Rodríguez founded On Point Strategy with a clear purpose; to translate compliance into clarity, and public funding into meaningful, measurable impact for the people behind every program.

"Behind every grant are people and communities counting on those resources to make a difference. Our purpose at On Point Strategy is to ensure that funding is managed with integrity, clarity, and care—so it truly delivers on its promise," stated Carmen A. (Mely) Torres Rodríguez, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of On Point Strategy. "Effective fund management is not just another administrative process; it is an essential pillar for the resilience and recovery of our communities. When compliance becomes a strategic tool, public resources can generate a lasting and sustainable impact," Torres Rodríguez added.

The segment highlights that effective grants management is not merely an administrative function but a critical component of community resilience and recovery. It provides context on hot topics in the field, such as the increasing demand for data-driven evidence of impact and the necessity of anticipating evolving compliance requirements. On Point Strategy's proactive approach to these issues is detailed, including the use of Power BI dashboards that give fiscal oversight entities unprecedented visibility into the status of federal resources. By showcasing the firm's commitment to building local capacity—training over 600 state employees—the program illustrates a model for sustainable resource management that extends beyond project completion. The segment confronts the sensitive topic of funding inefficiency and presents On Point Strategy's operations as a clear alternative: one where accountability is non-negotiable, and the ultimate goal is community transformation. Viewers will gain an educational perspective on how a purpose-driven approach, grounded in practical tools and perseverance, ensures that public funds are effectively utilized to improve lives.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a series of compelling short-form documentaries that air on Public Television stations across the country. The program explores significant business, cultural, and human-interest stories, providing context and insight into the organizations and ideas that shape the modern world. The series is committed to delivering educational and engaging content to the Public Television audience. For more information, please visit www.allaccessptv.com.

About On Point Strategy: On Point Strategy is a purpose-driven grants management firm founded in Puerto Rico with the mission of transforming public funding into measurable community impact. Since its founding, the firm has leveraged proprietary methodologies and a practical approach to help government agencies, prime contractors, and nonprofits navigate complex compliance requirements. By prioritizing accountability, transparency, and capacity building, On Point Strategy ensures that resources are efficiently and effectively deployed, building trust and resilience in communities worldwide. For more information, please visit opspr.com.

SOURCE All Access