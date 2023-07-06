Bridging the Gap Between Online-to-Offline Journeys with Invoca, Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

With Invoca and Google Cloud, ensure media budgets are allocated towards campaigns that maximize conversions and increase revenue over the phone 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, a recognized leader in conversation intelligence AI, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership marks another milestone in the growing go-to-market collaboration between Invoca and Google, as joint customers rely on this partnership to power more effective media strategies and drive revenue growth.

By connecting the online-to-offline buyer journeys, from Google searches and YouTube clicks to revenue-generating phone calls, businesses use Invoca and Google Cloud to invest in channels that drive higher quality leads and more conversions. According to a recent Google survey, 85% of marketers say they want to increase the quality of their leads. Further, at Google's Think Lead Gen conference in November 2022, Google predicted that measuring offline conversion touchpoints would be essential in 2023. 

"With greater economic uncertainty, marketers must defend their spend, optimize their budgets and measure the impact of their media dollars," said Cathie Frazzini, VP Strategic Sales and Partnerships, Invoca. "Now listed on Google Cloud Marketplace, Invoca is empowering marketers with even more ways to prove media dollars aren't wasted on the wrong campaigns. This demonstrates marketing effectiveness and accelerates time to value for marketing teams. It's a win-win for companies challenged to do more with less." 

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking solutions that help them better understand consumers along their purchasing journey," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Invoca is enabling revenue-generating teams to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and close more deals."

Powerful Marketing Outcomes from One Consolidated Source

Businesses can now consolidate billing of any investments they're making within Google Cloud Marketplace solutions, all while experiencing a simpler procurement process when including Invoca conversation intelligence. Cost-related benefits include:

  • Accelerated purchasing: No procurement or vendor setup required. Access pre-negotiated standard contracts.
  • Consolidated cloud spend: Single billing and vendor management, increased negotiating power, and flexible invoicing terms.
  • Leverage discounting mechanics: Use existing Google Cloud commitments.

This partnership makes it easier for Google Cloud customers to access their Invoca integrations with Google Ads, Search Ads 360, Google Analytics 4, Google BigQuery, and Google Campaign Manager. 

Invoca is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace here

To learn more about how Invoca's AI-powered conversation intelligence solutions can help your business, request a demo at invoca.com, follow along on our blog, or browse our resources and customer case studies. Connect and engage with Invoca via LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

More Information:

*Nothing contained in this press release shall be construed to create any joint venture or legal partnership between Google Cloud and Invoca.

About Invoca

Invoca is the recognized leader in conversation intelligence AI that enables marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams to drive efficient and profitable revenue growth by unlocking actionable insights from customer conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

