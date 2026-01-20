Invoca Adds New Integrations with Reddit Ads and LinkedIn Ads to Power Better Revenue Outcomes

New no-code integrations enable marketing teams and agencies to target their most valuable audiences across social media, boost conversion rates, and prove their impact on business results.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution , today announced new integrations with Reddit Ads and LinkedIn Ads, expanding its industry-leading solution for social advertising. With these new integrations, marketers and their agency partners can now connect how their Reddit and LinkedIn ads drive leads, conversions, and revenue at their contact centers and business locations.

These additions build on Invoca's social ad platform integrations with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest and further the company's mission of helping CMOs maximize the revenue impact of media spend across every marketing channel. Powered by AI, Invoca helps businesses make smarter marketing optimizations and target the right consumers with the right ads at the right time.

"Invoca is unique in capturing revenue-generating conversations driven by social advertising and tying those conversions back to campaigns, audiences, and spend," said Nathan Ziv, SVP of Product Management at Invoca. "Our AI turns unstructured phone and SMS conversations into powerful first-party data that marketing teams can activate across their ad platforms to optimize spend, prove impact, and grow revenue faster."

Social Advertisers Face Increasing Pressure to Prove Revenue Impact

As social media budgets expand across a growing number of ad platforms, marketers are under pressure to prove which campaigns drive real business outcomes – including sales and appointments, and especially those that occur offline at contact centers and business locations. But most measurement solutions stop at clicks and form fills, leaving teams without visibility into the true revenue impact of their social spend.

First-Party Data to Power Better Social Advertising Performance

Powered by AI, Invoca captures and analyzes customer conversations driven by social ads, then attributes those outcomes back to the right channels, campaigns, and ads. This expansive view empowers marketers to move beyond surface-level metrics like clicks and impressions and optimize their entire paid social strategy based on true conversion quality and revenue impact.

By bringing Reddit Ads and LinkedIn Ads into the same measurement and optimization framework as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest, Invoca enables marketers to make faster, smarter decisions across their entire social advertising strategy:

End-to-end performance visibility: Connect campaign performance across Reddit, LinkedIn, and all major social platforms to leads, appointments, and revenue — online and offline.

Conversion-based optimization across channels: Use AI-driven conversion insights to inform bidding, budgeting, and messaging decisions across your entire paid social mix.

Use AI-driven conversion insights to inform bidding, budgeting, and messaging decisions across your entire paid social mix. Conversation-based audience targeting: Turn consumer conversations into structured first-party data to retarget leads, suppress non-leads and conversions from seeing ads, and build more powerful lookalike audiences.

Turn consumer conversations into structured first-party data to retarget leads, suppress non-leads and conversions from seeing ads, and build more powerful lookalike audiences. Simple, no-code integrations: Activate and manage all supported social platforms directly within Invoca without engineering resources.

Resources

For more information about Invoca's full suite of social integrations, visit https://www.invoca.com/product/social-advertising . These new integrations are now included for Invoca Enterprise, Elite, and Omni customers and available for purchase for Invoca Pro customers.

Learn about how to drive more revenue from social media advertising: https://www.invoca.com/blog/drive-more-revenue-social-media-advertising-invocas-integrations

Learn how to connect social ad spend to revenue in Invoca's Social Advertising Masterclass webinar, From Click to Call to Conversion: http://www.invoca.com/webinars/social-advertising-masterclass-from-click-to-call-to-conversion

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

