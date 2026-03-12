Bridging the Skills Gap with Digital Badges: University of Phoenix's Emphasis on Employer-Driven Learning

University awards millionth digital badge in a milestone highlighting skills-aligned curriculum and a learner-first credentialing ecosystem designed to help adults communicate verified capabilities to employers

PHOENIX, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix today announced it has awarded its one-millionth digital badge, a milestone reflecting the University's multi-year investment in a skills-aligned and employer-driven learning ecosystem designed to help working adults translate learning into clear, shareable proof of capabilities designed for the workforce. According to ManpowerGroup's 2025 U.S. Talent Shortage Survey, 71 percent of employers say they struggle to find candidates with the skills they need, reinforcing the urgency of education models that help learners clearly demonstrate job-relevant capabilities. For working adults balancing jobs, family and long-term career goals, digital badges can help turn progress into momentum.

The above sampling of digital badges reflects the skills-aligned and employer-driven learning ecosystem with skills, pathways, and learning opportunities that have powered more than one million badges earned by University of Phoenix learners.

The University's digital badges are designed to bridge the skills gap by translating learning outcomes into verified skills credentials that can be shared with employers. Grounded in assessed skills—not participation—and supported by cross-functional governance, faculty oversight, and ongoing input from labor market data and industry engagement, each badge reflects demonstrated proficiency aligned to workforce signals and industry-informed competencies.

"At University of Phoenix, digital badges are designed to make learning more transparent, relevant and useful in the labor market," states John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer. "By connecting assessed skills to employer-informed competencies, we help learners show clear evidence of what they know and can do as they progress through their education. That matters especially for working adults, who need flexible pathways that recognize achievement in real time and support career growth along the way."

Summary

1,000,000 digital badges awarded, supported by a skills-first approach launched with skills-aligned curriculum in 2020 and first badges awarded in 2021.

Learners have actively shared badges for employer visibility, reaching more than 100,000+ shares and 270,000 views as the University approached one million badges earned.

The University now offers 170+ active academic badge offerings, including program-specific and general education badges, as well as badges beyond traditional coursework.

Badges built for the way working adults actually build careers

These short-form, skills-focused credentials make achievements visible and easily understood by employers and professional networks—helping learners showcase their capabilities in real time as they advance their careers. University of Phoenix works with Credly by Pearson to provide digital badges; after earning a digital badge, students can claim the badge using the Credly platform.

At University of Phoenix, learners include working parents pursuing career opportunities, mid-career professionals transitioning between industries, military-affiliated students building civilian career pathways, entrepreneurs strengthening business acumen, and leaders returning to school to stay competitive in evolving fields. Across these diverse pathways, digital badges provide a common language to communicate verified skills.

Students and alumni share how they use digital badges:

Orlando Jimenez earned his MBA in 2024, and currently enrolled in the Doctor of Business Administration, is an accomplished entrepreneur who appreciates the sense of validation that the badges provide: "The Critical Thinking badge signifies that you have demonstrated specific skills, like analytical proficiency, and judgment and decision-making. It not only enhances your resume but also showcases your commitment to intellectual rigor and continuous learning."

Jacqueline Robinson, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Business program, works full time in the hospital industry while juggling family life and school. Pairing a personal goal to model the importance of perseverance, education and lifelong learning for her children, and professional growth goals, she shares that "Each badge represents a specific skillset rather than just completing a course, which makes them feel especially meaningful as I balance a full-time leadership role, school, and raising three children. The badges give me a clear, credible way to show what I can do in real time and open conversations about growth, leadership development, and continued learning."

Dominic Platt, MBA, 2026, earned a badge for completing his MBA program this spring: "Receiving the badge was a good milestone confirmation. Claiming it was straightforward and I've shared it on my LinkedIn profile. My future goal is to leverage this credential in my career progression."

Verified skills for employment, not "digital stickers": protecting rigor and credibility across the credential ecosystem

University of Phoenix developed its badges to represent demonstrated achievement—supported by faculty, learning designers, credentialing teams and technology partners working together to maintain quality at scale. The ecosystem is intentionally designed to align learning outcomes, assessments, and skill descriptors so that badges serve as meaningful signals of learner capability, emerging strengths, and career readiness—rather than surface-level completion markers.

The University's approach also incorporates ongoing industry engagement, including advisory councils, workforce data and employer input to help ensure badge skills are identified and described in language employers recognize and mapped to job functions.

As Cate Tolnai, Director of Microcredentials and Innovation Credentials Strategy, explains: "Our continued movement toward digital badge pathways is about more than recognition—it's about empowering learners to persevere, reflect, and grow throughout their learning journey, making every step of the educational experience visible, valuable, and connected to their goals."

Beyond coursework: recognizing learning before, during and after the degree

The University's learning ecosystem extends beyond traditional coursework, including badges that recognize applied skills developed through Professional Development and Student Success courses, University Learning Groups, alumni offerings and co-curricular experiences—reflecting the belief that career-relevant skills deserve recognition whenever they are demonstrated.

What's next: expanding pathways and emerging skill recognition

Building on this momentum, University of Phoenix plans to advance skills alignment through emerging technologies. As badge offerings grow, the institution continues modernizing how learning is recognized through developing tools like Learner Employment Records (LERs) and digital credential wallets—giving employers clearer, skills-based insight into what graduates are prepared to do.

Learn more here about skills-aligned learning and digital badges at University of Phoenix.

