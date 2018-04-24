Brigade Electronics: The Importance of In-Vehicle Integration to Minimize Distractions and Driver Overload

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680724/Brigade_Electronics_vehicle_integration.jpg )



However, as vehicle safety technology has adapted, some of the more traditional devices, such as the loud 'beep-beep' of tonal reversing alarms, have been replaced with directional 'white' sound that can only be heard in the danger zone to reduce noise pollution.

The pioneers of this technology, Brigade Electronics, founded by Chris Hanson-Abbott MBE in 1976 - who helped to popularize vehicle safety technology globally - is working tirelessly to constantly research technologies to further improve vehicle safety.

One of Brigade's objectives is to reduce driver overload and in-vehicle distractions by creating integrated technologies that work side by side to complement each other, without the need for additional in-vehicle monitors or separate buzzers.

Corey Heniser at Brigade Electronics INC said:

"Research has shown that workers in the transportation sector suffer above average levels of stress, so it is really important that technology assists drivers and improves vehicle safety without making the job more difficult."

One of Brigade's products, Backeye®360 camera monitor system, was created to solve issues caused by blind spots without drivers having to check numerous mirrors. Corey continued:

"Mirrors and single-view cameras help to see blind spots, but research shows that in the time it takes to scan four mirrors, assess and then react to hazards, even at speeds as low as 3.1mph, a vehicle could travel as far as 33ft. Backeye®360 solves this issue by providing a comprehensive 360o view of the surroundings in a single image."

Products that work collaboratively are also important in enhancing safety. Corey added:

"Research has been conducted into the dangers of in-vehicle distractions for drivers so we develop products to address this. For example, if Brigade's Backeye®360 system is installed and the vehicle operator then wants to add a Brigade Ultrasonic Detection System, the last thing a driver wants is additional displays and buzzers to assess. Our products complement each other so they can be seamlessly integrated without the need for complicating the driver's experience."

