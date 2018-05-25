Brigade Electronics: Construction and Large Vehicle Safety – Minimizing Fatalities and Protecting Site Workers

Large vehicles and machinery such as excavators and dumpers can be difficult to operate safely. Restricted views and multiple complex blind spots mean drivers cannot always see hazards or spot pedestrians - especially in elevated driver positions. Meanwhile, difficult working conditions, hazardous terrain and inclement weather can exacerbate the issue.

Research has shown that 40% of fatal accidents on quarry sites are caused by moving vehicles and 70% of collisions occur at low speed because of poor visibility. Technology, such as back-up camera systems, is playing a crucial role in improving safety and, while it isn't a new concept, the need for tailored and cost-effective solutions to meet complex requirements in the industry has become more widespread.

In 2017 global leader in vehicle safety technology Brigade Electronics sought to tackle the issue. Corey Heniser - CEO at Brigade INC - said:

"Safety on site is paramount and eliminating vehicle blind spots using radars is one of the most effective ways to prevent collisions. However, single radars don't always provide the detection needed and multiple radars with numerous displays are difficult to manage and distracting for drivers. We wanted to address this."

The result was Backsense® Network Radar. Corey continued:

"It allows you to link up to eight sensors to cover all blind spots around a machine, providing object detection via CAN gateway to display data on control panels on the vehicle. Each connected radar sensor is allocated a unique ID and will transmit data for up to eight objects using Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW), to minimize false alerts. Objects can be detected up to 98 feet away at a width of 33 feet within less than half a second, even in harsh conditions."

Corey added:

"Backsense® Network Radar is highly configurable and flexible meaning safety is greatly enhanced and can be tailored to vehicles without the need for numerous monitors."

SOURCE Brigade Electronics