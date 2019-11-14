WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Briggs--Stratton-Recalls-Snapper-Rear-Engine-Riding-Mowers-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Snapper Rear Engine 33" Riding Mowers

Hazard: A faulty blade engagement lever can keep the lawnmower blade engaged after the release of the foot activated disengagement pedal, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact Briggs & Stratton for a free inspection and repair.

Consumer Contact:

Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or www.briggsandstratton.com and click on "Recalls" under the Support tab for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,160

Description:

This recall involves Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers with rear engines and a 33 inch mower deck. The riding mowers are red and black. Model number 2691526, Briggs & Stratton and 33" are printed on a white label the back of the mower. SNAPPER is printed on the front of the mower.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Authorized Snapper dealers nationwide from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $2,650.

Manufacture/Distributor: Briggs & Stratton, of Wauwatosa, Wis.

Manufactured in: United States



Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

Media Contact

Recall Date: November 14, 2019

Recall Number: 20-021

