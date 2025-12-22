Miami Beach Welcomes the New Year with a Global Celebration of Architecture and Design -- and Special Hotel Offers for Visitors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year approaches, Miami Beach — one of the world's most iconic design destinations — invites architecture enthusiasts, culture seekers, and design travelers to experience an extraordinary lineup of experiences celebrating the city's architectural environment and creative spirit. From centennial celebrations of Art Deco to exclusive behind-the-scenes access during the third-annual Open House Miami festival, 2026 is set to make Miami Beach a must-visit destination for design and beach lovers.

The year kicks off with the Centennial Art Deco Weekend, taking place January 9–11, 2026, in the heart of the Miami Beach Art Deco Historic District. This celebrated annual festival honors 100 years of Art Deco — the architectural movement that defines Miami Beach's unique visual identity — with guided tours, expert talks, exhibitions, live performances, vintage experiences, and family activities. The event transforms Ocean Drive and surrounding streets into a vibrant celebration of design, history, and community.

"Miami Beach is proud to sit at the epicenter of Art Deco design and architecture. Our destination celebrates the preservation of the area's marquee buildings and facades, fusing the integrity of the design past with the modern services and amenities travelers seek," says Peggy Benua, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We honor the history through immersive experiences and installations both visitors and locals can enjoy and continuously learn about the true impact Art Deco has had on Miami Beach and beyond."

Following Art Deco Weekend, Open House Miami (OHMIA) returns for its third-consecutive year, February 27 – March 1, 2026, presenting unprecedented access to the city's architecture, neighborhoods, and creative spaces. With over 100 experiences across more than 20 neighborhoods, the complimentary festival invites visitors to explore historic landmarks, contemporary design studios, hidden gems, and cultural icons through tours, workshops, bike rides, and interactive talks. Highlights showcasing Miami Beach's evolving design innovation include Art Deco tours on Ocean Drive and signature hotels and a look at the new Reefline installation.

As travelers make plans to visit Miami Beach in the new year, a number of destination hotels are working to enhance upcoming stays with specialty offers and discounts. Guests can take advantage of seasonal savings and exclusive offers at the new Balfour Miami Beach, ideally located in the South of Fifth area just steps from the beach and Art Deco District. Current deals include up to 30 % off room rates through late May 2026, making it an excellent choice for extended stays around Art Deco Weekend and Open House Miami. Additional perks include curated experiences designed to complement the city's cultural programming. Those looking to stay a reimagined icon can book at The Shelborne By Proper, a design-forward beachfront experience with special seasonal savings. Travelers staying two nights or more can benefit from up to 35 % off and a $100 dining credit per stay when booked for travel through February 2026.

"Upcoming events rooted in architecture and design are a testament to our ongoing dedication to offer experiences that can only be found on Miami Beach," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our local experts take center stage to showcase Miami Beach as an internationally-recognized destination for culture and iconic style. We're proud to continue supporting initiatives, like Open House Miami, and invite travelers to begin planning their 2026 visit through the complimentary EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available now for download."

