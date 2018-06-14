Bright Pattern to Unveil Faster, Easier Cloud Customer Service at Customer Contact Week

Bright Pattern has propelled its product and team forward over the last 6 months to unveil a customer service platform at CCW with unparalleled cloud-first omnichannel technology.

Bright Pattern will be at CCW booth #908 giving live demos of key features from our Spring 2018 release, including:

Our easy-to-use agent workplace with all-new UI

Customer identification and context recognition

Unique disaster containment management

Enterprise process automation

Modular Artificial Intelligence (AI) assist and bots

At the CCW event, see why Bright Pattern's cloud customer experience platform is the most effortless solution available.

Easier and faster for customers: Enable customers to have a single continuous conversation across all channels. Allow them to start on the channel of their choice and move to different channels naturally, as needed, with the same agent.

Agents can see each step of the customer journey in the omnichannel desktop. Whether a customer chats on the website and then calls, texts, or visits a mobile app, agents have a complete view of the customer, in context. The entire customer journey and all history is available to agents so they can offer a personalized customer experience. AI and bots for better customer experience: Companies of any size can easily include bots or other emerging messaging channels with AI as part of the omnichannel conversation. Self-service bots can handle easier transactions and route complex interactions to a live agent with all context passed as one easy conversation.

Bright Pattern is led by industry veterans, including Michael McCloskey as Chief Executive Officer, Konstantin Kishinsky as Chief Technology Officer, and Brian Hays, who joined as Senior Vice President of Sales in Q1 of 2018. More recently, Sergey Menshikov was appointed as Senior Vice President of Product Management, and Ted Hunting was hired as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"The executive hires and our recent product innovation all come as an effort to help customers deliver on their promise to provide exceptional customer experience," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our product management and development organizations have done a phenomenal job, allowing Bright Pattern to unveil a product to the market that is powerful yet easy to use. We believe that the Bright Pattern solution will transform the contact center industry of today and set a new standard in customer service for the future."

Visit Bright Pattern at CCW booth #908 to learn more about our cloud customer experience platform. If you can't stand the Vegas heat and are missing the event, click here to learn more about transitioning your contact center to the cloud!

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

