Brighten Up Your Holiday Traditions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

"Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families who are looking to get away this winter and incorporate a new tradition into their holiday plans during this unconventional year," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We're thrilled to offer a new light show, Winter Wonderland at The Beach, created through a partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). All along the Grand Strand, visitors will find glittering light shows, events and performances to make this an exceptional holiday season that will undoubtedly become an annual tradition."

Whether you are planning a holiday trip for your family or gifting an upcoming getaway to a loved one, Visit Myrtle Beach created a Holiday Getaway Guide with everything you need to know about exploring the region. Visitors can find information on holiday lodging deals, musical shows, festive events and more. See below for a full list of the best light shows in the region!

Winter Wonderland at The Beach – New to Myrtle Beach this holiday season is the Winter Wonderland at The Beach event. The holiday celebration will feature a covered, outdoor ice-skating rink, a walk-through lights experience and additional holiday-themed offerings. After exploring the sparkling new experience, stroll down to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and beachfront for a bite to eat and festive holiday beverages. There is really nothing better than spectacular Christmas lights, especially when paired with a stunning beach destination. November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place overlooking Myrtle Beach's Boardwalk and beachfront

New to this holiday season is the Winter Wonderland at The Beach event. The holiday celebration will feature a covered, outdoor ice-skating rink, a walk-through lights experience and additional holiday-themed offerings. After exploring the sparkling new experience, stroll down to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and beachfront for a bite to eat and festive holiday beverages. There is really nothing better than spectacular Christmas lights, especially when paired with a stunning beach destination. The Great Christmas Light Show – Held annually, the Great Christmas Light Show has over 2 million lights on display on the 2-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. This drive-through light experience will dazzle young and old alike as the displays twinkle with the spirit of the season. November 22, 2021 – December 30 at NMB Park and Sports Complex

Held annually, the Great Christmas Light Show has over 2 million lights on display on the 2-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. This drive-through light experience will dazzle young and old alike as the displays twinkle with the spirit of the season. Nights of a Thousand Candles – Brookgreen Gardens hosts Nights of a Thousand Candles, the epitome of holiday beauty and splendor along the Grand Strand. The gardens are immaculate during all months of the year, but during the holidays each section comes to life with over 2,800 hand-lit candles and even more sparkling lights. The lights "frost" each limb and path there is in Brookgreen Gardens creating a truly remarkable experience. November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022 at Brookgreen Gardens

Brookgreen Gardens hosts Nights of a Thousand Candles, the epitome of holiday beauty and splendor along the Grand Strand. The gardens are immaculate during all months of the year, but during the holidays each section comes to life with over 2,800 hand-lit candles and even more sparkling lights. The lights "frost" each limb and path there is in Brookgreen Gardens creating a truly remarkable experience. Ripley's Festival of Trees – The entire Ripley's Aquarium in November and December is decked out so even the marine life can be in the holiday spirit! While visiting the aquarium, stop and see the Festival of Trees with more than 55 trees decorated for each state and territory in the United States . The brilliant blue background of the lush aquarium habitats sets off the brilliant colors of each of the Christmas trees. Guests of all ages will enjoy the scavenger hunts and movie nights! November – December at Ripley's Aquarium

While these light shows set the tone for fun and festive holiday traditions, the holiday season would not be complete without the return of the region's holiday-themed theatrical performances, including:

Carolina Opry "The Christmas Show of the South" – This show brings the warm, wonderful, and fun spirit of Christmas to life with music, comedy, and dance. Take in the spectacular Christmas décor around the theater, thousands of twinkling lights, fluffy snow, musical numbers and more. The Carolina Opry invites visitors to come back year after year to collect holiday photos in front of their amazing Christmas tree, along with the other 35 Christmas trees lit to perfection. November 1 – January 5 at The Carolina Opry

– This show brings the warm, wonderful, and fun spirit of Christmas to life with music, comedy, and dance. Take in the spectacular Christmas décor around the theater, thousands of twinkling lights, fluffy snow, musical numbers and more. The Carolina Opry invites visitors to come back year after year to collect holiday photos in front of their amazing Christmas tree, along with the other 35 Christmas trees lit to perfection. Christmas at Pirates Voyage – Watch as Captain Scrooge takes over the Mystical Christmas Spirit pirate ship and journeys through time to bring Christmas cheer to all the pirates and landlubbers. Captain Scrooge will serve a holiday feast while the audience is dazzled by the amazing acrobatics high above the lagoon and "swashbuckling" excitement. November 4, 2021 – January 1, 2022 at Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show

– Watch as Captain Scrooge takes over the Mystical Christmas Spirit pirate ship and journeys through time to bring Christmas cheer to all the pirates and landlubbers. Captain Scrooge will serve a holiday feast while the audience is dazzled by the amazing acrobatics high above the lagoon and "swashbuckling" excitement. GTS Theater Shows – Amidst the art deco theme, the spirit of the holiday season shines through GTS Theater's four different holiday shows – the Magical Christmas Magic & Comedy Show, the Original Motown Christmas Show, Christmas With Elvis, and Step Into Christmas with Elton John . These shows are a staple of the Myrtle Beach theater scene and continue to entertain guests with their lively cabaret numbers and comedy antics. November 2, 2021 – December 29, 2021 at GTS Theater

Amidst the art deco theme, the spirit of the holiday season shines through GTS Theater's four different holiday shows – the Magical Christmas Magic & Comedy Show, the Original Motown Christmas Show, Christmas With Elvis, and Step Into Christmas with . These shows are a staple of the theater scene and continue to entertain guests with their lively cabaret numbers and comedy antics. Hot Jersey Nights – One of the newest Christmas shows in the area, Broadway Theater presents Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special that combines holiday classics with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons songs you can't help but tap your toe to. This show is designed for attendees to walk down memory lane and enjoy the jolly holiday music from some of the very best male singers in America. November 8, 2021 – January 1, 2022 at Broadway Theater

One of the newest Christmas shows in the area, Broadway Theater presents Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special that combines holiday classics with and the Four Seasons songs you can't help but tap your toe to. This show is designed for attendees to walk down memory lane and enjoy the jolly holiday music from some of the very best male singers in America. The South's Grandest Christmas Show – Experience the vivid, live performance of classic Christmas songs while you and your family sing along to favorites! This year's Christmas extravaganza brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery, and special effects. Most well-known for their exquisite costumes and backdrops, The South's Grandest Christmas Show is perfect for merry visitors of all ages. November 1 - January 1 at Alabama Theatre

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach

Related Links

http://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com

