More to Love, More to Do: Myrtle Beach in 2026

This year brings fresh attractions, exciting activities, crave-worthy dining and new places to stay at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Beach is stepping into the new year with a wave of new developments, exciting events and destination-defining milestones, along with all the classic experiences that keep visitors coming back year after year. Spanning 60 miles of iconic coastline and 14 distinct coastal communities, the Grand Strand boasts an array of new attractions, dining and lodging experiences, offering more ways than ever for visitors of all ages to celebrate, explore and make lasting memories.

The recently opened Purdy Center at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, SC, will house a new Welcome Center and conservatory while expanding the organization’s capacity for educational programming, exhibitions, and special events. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

With the unveiling of the expanded A-Concourse at Myrtle Beach International Airport , flying into Myrtle Beach is smoother than ever with six new gates, modern amenities and improved passenger flow, making travel more comfortable and efficient while offering more flight options. Nonstop service is available from more than 50 destinations via 10 airlines. Located just over a mile from the shoreline, MYR is recognized as one of the nation's top small airports, ensuring a convenient and seamless arrival experience.

"Myrtle Beach is an ever-evolving destination that continues to grow and innovate, elevating the experiences available for both longtime fans and first-time visitors," said Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle Beach. "With sunny skies, Southern hospitality and a refreshed lineup of activities and amenities, we look forward to offering new ways for everyone to enjoy year-round adventure and relaxation on The Beach."

New highlights at The Beach in 2026 include:

Events & Attractions:

The Carolina Opry Theater is unveiling an extraordinary 2026 lineup as it celebrates 40 years of entertainment this year, bringing major artists and nationally touring performers to the Grand Strand for its 2026 concert season. With Grammy winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, country chart-toppers and beloved music icons, the theater is set to deliver one of its most exciting years of live entertainment yet.

is unveiling an extraordinary 2026 lineup as it celebrates 40 years of entertainment this year, bringing major artists and nationally touring performers to the Grand Strand for its 2026 concert season. With Grammy winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, country chart-toppers and beloved music icons, the theater is set to deliver one of its most exciting years of live entertainment yet. The ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic is gearing up to host the world's top professional golfers at the iconic Dunes Golf & Beach Club, a championship golf course well renowned for its scenic beauty along the Atlantic Ocean. Now in its third year, this PGA TOUR event continues to expand its fan experiences to bring exciting energy to the Golf Capital of the World. May 7-10, 2026.

is gearing up to host the world's top professional golfers at the iconic Dunes Golf & Beach Club, a championship golf course well renowned for its scenic beauty along the Atlantic Ocean. Now in its third year, this PGA TOUR event continues to expand its fan experiences to bring exciting energy to the Golf Capital of the World. The Carolina Country Music Festival is back for its 11th year, with major headliners including Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Luke Bryan and Riley Green! This beachfront music festival draws thousands of people to the Myrtle Beach area every year. June 4-7, 2026.

is back for its 11th year, with major headliners including Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Luke Bryan and Riley Green! This beachfront music festival draws thousands of people to the Myrtle Beach area every year. Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and has added a brand new South Pacific Celebration to its magical live show, treating audiences to a vibrant Luau featuring colorful costumes, dynamic dance and thrilling fire performances, creating an unforgettable, family-friendly experience.

celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and has added a brand new to its magical live show, treating audiences to a vibrant Luau featuring colorful costumes, dynamic dance and thrilling fire performances, creating an unforgettable, family-friendly experience. Family Kingdom Amusement Park is celebrating its 60th anniversary by adding a custom RMC-manufactured single-rail roller coaster to its roster of rides like the iconic "Swamp Fox," marking a bold step into modern thrills while honoring the park's classic roots. The new coaster (name to be announced) stands 100 feet tall, reaching breathtaking speeds of 50 mph and featuring a track layout designed exclusively for Myrtle Beach. Three additional rides will also be added this year. Opening summer 2026.

is celebrating its 60th anniversary by adding a custom RMC-manufactured single-rail roller coaster to its roster of rides like the iconic "Swamp Fox," marking a bold step into modern thrills while honoring the park's classic roots. The new coaster (name to be announced) stands 100 feet tall, reaching breathtaking speeds of 50 mph and featuring a track layout designed exclusively for Myrtle Beach. Three additional rides will also be added this year. Brookgreen Gardens 'stunning new welcome center and $17 million conservatory opened earlier this year with expanded event and educational spaces, a 5,500-square-foot great hall and a scenic courtyard. With ever-changing botanical displays, a floor-to-ceiling Green Wall and plans for a future butterfly center, guests are sure to have an unforgettable immersive garden experience. Opened early 2026.

'stunning new welcome center and $17 million conservatory opened earlier this year with expanded event and educational spaces, a 5,500-square-foot great hall and a scenic courtyard. With ever-changing botanical displays, a floor-to-ceiling Green Wall and plans for a future butterfly center, guests are sure to have an unforgettable immersive garden experience. A downtown Myrtle Beach performing arts center is in the works with the revitalization of the former Broadway Theater, continuing the expansion of Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District. The historic building will soon become a 300-seat, state-of-the-art theater through a partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University. Opening summer 2026.

is in the works with the revitalization of the former Broadway Theater, continuing the expansion of Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District. The historic building will soon become a 300-seat, state-of-the-art theater through a partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University. Pelicans Ballpark , home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Single-A Minor League baseball team, is undergoing a $20 million renovation, including field enhancements, upgraded seating and suites, and 9,200 square feet of meeting space. Completion spring 2026.

home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Single-A Minor League baseball team, is undergoing a $20 million renovation, including field enhancements, upgraded seating and suites, and 9,200 square feet of meeting space. The PicklePort , a premier indoor and outdoor pickleball venue, will feature 12 climate-controlled indoor courts and six covered outdoor courts. The facility will also include a snack bar, pro shop, instruction and practice spaces, and areas for socializing and spectators. Opening fall 2026.

, a premier indoor and outdoor pickleball venue, will feature 12 climate-controlled indoor courts and six covered outdoor courts. The facility will also include a snack bar, pro shop, instruction and practice spaces, and areas for socializing and spectators. Alley Oops will be bringing its "Dine. Bowl. Play." concept to North Myrtle Beach, offering a stellar combination of great food and high-energy entertainment, including bowling lanes, arcade games and virtual reality experiences. Opening spring 2026.

Food & Drink:

A wave of new eateries has recently opened throughout downtown Myrtle Beach, including along historic 9th Avenue North, which continues to be reimagined by local entrepreneurs bringing community-focused hospitality and inventive dining to the heart of Myrtle Beach. Standout spots include Winna's Kitchen , Boteco VIP , The Dolly Llama and The Tasting Room on 9th . Opened 2025.

, , and . The Whistling Duck , located on the iconic Surfside Pier, offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience featuring locally sourced charcuterie boards and creative appetizers. With oceanfront views, fine wine and warm hospitality, every visit promises unforgettable flavors and a memorable dining experience. Opened 2025.

, located on the iconic Surfside Pier, offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience featuring locally sourced charcuterie boards and creative appetizers. With oceanfront views, fine wine and warm hospitality, every visit promises unforgettable flavors and a memorable dining experience. Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. are bringing a new distillery and brewery experience to Broadway at the Beach. The indoor-outdoor venue will feature a beer garden, full-service bar and immersive spaces where visitors can enjoy craft spirits, beers and memorable experiences with friends and family. Opening spring 2026.

are bringing a new distillery and brewery experience to Broadway at the Beach. The indoor-outdoor venue will feature a beer garden, full-service bar and immersive spaces where visitors can enjoy craft spirits, beers and memorable experiences with friends and family. Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown , the second restaurant concept of this celebrity chef, will boast a 50,000-square-foot restaurant featuring a chef-driven menu, tiki bar, bowling alley and arcade games. Opening 2026.

Rest & Relaxation:

Ocean Escape Boardwalk Oceanfront offers modern one‑, two‑ and three‑bedroom oceanfront accommodations along the world‑famous Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. Each spacious condo features full kitchens, comfortable living areas and private balconies, placing guests just steps from the beach, shops, dining and entertainment for a relaxed and convenient coastal getaway. Opening February 2026.

offers modern one‑, two‑ and three‑bedroom oceanfront accommodations along the world‑famous Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. Each spacious condo features full kitchens, comfortable living areas and private balconies, placing guests just steps from the beach, shops, dining and entertainment for a relaxed and convenient coastal getaway. Ocean Reef Resort , a full-service oceanfront resort, completed a $15 million renovation in 2025, modernizing all guest rooms, lobby, fitness center and meeting spaces.

, a full-service oceanfront resort, completed a $15 million renovation in 2025, modernizing all guest rooms, lobby, fitness center and meeting spaces. Captain's Quarters Resort , a long-loved family resort, is wrapping up major renovations with updated exteriors, modernized rooms, enhanced pool and recreation areas, including a new arcade and restaurant. The resort will continue to welcome guests while renovations are underway. Renovations complete late 2026.

, a long-loved family resort, is wrapping up major renovations with updated exteriors, modernized rooms, enhanced pool and recreation areas, including a new arcade and restaurant. The resort will continue to welcome guests while renovations are underway. Compass Hotel by Margaritaville in North Myrtle Beach will feature 150 guest rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and dining options including the "5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill" and "Provisions Grab & Go." Blending coastal charm with Margaritaville-inspired design, guests can enjoy a boutique, experiential stay with perks like complimentary breakfast, a welcome drink, and happy hour in the Living Lounge. Opening spring 2027.

in North Myrtle Beach will feature 150 guest rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and dining options including the "5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill" and "Provisions Grab & Go." Blending coastal charm with Margaritaville-inspired design, guests can enjoy a boutique, experiential stay with perks like complimentary breakfast, a welcome drink, and happy hour in the Living Lounge. Hampton Inn & Suites Cherry Grove will add a seven-story, 15-unit facility to the oceanfront skyline, next to the Cherry Grove Pier. Opening 2026.

For more information on what's new in Myrtle Beach, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach