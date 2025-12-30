Myrtle Beach Offers Winter Getaways with Exceptional Value

Enjoy seasonal savings, year-round attractions and room to roam at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With mild temperatures, easy access and exceptional seasonal deals, winter is an ideal time to enjoy a getaway to Myrtle Beach . Before spring break season begins, the first months of the year offer travelers the chance to take advantage of a relaxed coastal escape with attractive lodging deals, exciting attractions and miles of scenic shoreline. Whether planning ahead or taking a spontaneous trip, the Grand Strand delivers outstanding value, experiences to suit all interests and the same welcoming charm that keeps visitors returning year after year.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, offers a relaxed coastal escape in the first months of the year, with crisp air, unique activities like horseback riding along quieter stretches of the beach, and outstanding value along the Grand Strand. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

"Winter is the perfect opportunity to slow things down a bit and really enjoy what our area has to offer," said Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle Beach. "Whether you plan to enjoy a long weekend of relaxation or a longer stay with comfortable coastal weather, visitors will be met with the kind of experiences that allow them to settle in and feel at home at The Beach."

Off-Season Activities & Attractions

Myrtle Beach delivers a wide range of experiences well-suited for a cooler-weather getaway for all ages. Visitors can enjoy fresh, crisp air with beach strolls, horseback riding along quieter stretches of shoreline and bird-watching in the area's many scenic parks. The season is also ideal for taking advantage of reduced-rate golf at championship courses and exploring the 14 unique communities of the Grand Strand. Families can enjoy year-round attractions such as Ripley's Aquarium and WonderWorks , while food lovers can savor January's Restaurant Week South Carolina and winter season dining specials, including traditional oyster roasts. Live entertainment continues year-round at multiple theaters and venues, making winter a relaxed time to enjoy The Beach while still keeping everyone entertained.

Easy Access

Location is another major perk that makes the area an easy and appealing road trip, with nearly half of the U.S. population within a day's drive. Travelers flying in are served by Myrtle Beach International Airport , which offers nonstop service to more than 50 destinations via affordable carriers, including Spirit, Breeze, Avelo and Southwest. Located just over a mile from the shoreline, the airport is also recognized as one of the nation's top small airports, ensuring a convenient and seamless arrival experience for visitors.

Affordable Accommodations

An affordable winter getaway to The Beach is easy to plan with a wide range of lodging options at competitive prices. Seasonal offers range from free nights and complimentary breakfast to discounts of up to 30 percent, making getaways accessible for a variety of budgets. Visitors will find everything from hotels and resorts with special packages and dining options to spacious multi-bedroom suites with kitchens that are perfect for larger group getaways. Details on accommodation deals, packages and current promotions can be found at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/hotels/deals/winter .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach