Brighton Health Plan Solutions Achieves Fifth Straight URAC Reaccreditation in Health Utilization Management

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC (Brighton HPS) a New York-based healthcare enablement company and third-party administrator, has earned national accreditation in Health Utilization Management from URAC, an independent leader in accreditation and certification programs that set high standards in quality and safety. The in-house Health Utilization Management program at Brighton HPS has continuously held this accreditation since the program's inception. Its current accreditation is valid through April 1, 2027.

Brighton HPS helps self-funded clients, their members and their healthcare providers realize more value in employer-sponsored benefits by offering unprecedented flexibility and customization in third-party administration of workplace benefits, innovative provider networks, casualty solutions, and integrated technology platform.

"In a frequently changing health landscape, we work diligently with self-funded clients to ensure the healthcare their members purchase is of the highest value," said Nancy Klotz, MD, MBA, the company's Chief Medical Officer. "This accreditation renewal for the fifth straight evaluation period provides our clients the assurance they need that our health utilization management program meets the industry's highest standards of excellence and quality."

URAC accreditation assures the clinical and operational soundness of an organization's health utilization management process by evaluating it against a stringent set of nationally recognized standards to:

Ensure the provision of consistent, unbiased medical necessity determinations by appropriately credentialed staff

Enhance organizations' ability to improve the quality and effectiveness of patient care while eliminating unnecessary treatment and expense

Protect patient safety and mitigate risks such as contraindicated treatments, adverse drug interactions or inappropriate treatment

Validate compliance with applicable state and federal regulations

Implement risk management oversight and review protocols that help mitigate liabilities

Organizations that achieve URAC's Health Utilization Management distinction adhere to evidence-based quality improvement guidelines that enhance care delivery, protect patient safety, and optimize operational efficiencies. Accreditation is recognized by employers, unions, and federal and state government benefit programs.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC

Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC (Brighton HPS) is a national healthcare enablement company and third-party administrator at the forefront of innovation in the self-funded market. Brighton HPS offers over three decades of network administration experience, direct contracting expertise, unmatched administrative flexibility, customizable network solutions, comprehensive casualty solutions, a plug-and-play architecture and an award-winning technology platform highly adaptable to unique client needs. In collaboration with clients, providers and partners, Brighton HPS is proudly redefining the health plan experience for more than 1 million members across the US. For more information, visit brightonhps.com.

Media Contact:

Philip Betbeze

[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions