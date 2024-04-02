USA Today and Energage name Brighton Health Plan Solutions a 2024 Top Workplace

Healthcare enablement company receives honor for the second time

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions has earned the Top Workplaces 2024 award from USA Today and Energage. It is the second year in a row that the organization has been honored with the award.

Winners were identified solely based on employee responses to the Energage employee engagement survey collected over a 12-month period during 2023. The awards have been given for 15 years and represent survey responses from employees of companies with more than 150 employees across 60 markets.

"We are committed to the wellbeing of our employees and have invested our time, effort and dollars to ensure all our team members feel seen, heard and valued," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "This recognition is proof that those investments are paying off with more engaged employees, which in turn leads to satisfied customers."

Brighton is a healthcare enablement company that is transforming the healthcare landscape by helping self-funded organizations deliver better healthcare to their members. Brighton's leadership team is focused on providing employees with a safe and welcoming environment where they can bring their authentic selves to work.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations that have built great cultures. Winners are selected by comparing the Energage survey's research-based statements, including 15 CultureDrivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions is a national healthcare enablement company at the forefront of innovation. Brighton HPS offers over three decades of network administration experience, unmatched administrative flexibility, customizable network solutions, comprehensive casualty solutions, a plug-and-play architecture and an award-winning technology platform highly adaptable to unique client needs. In collaboration with our clients and partners, we are proudly redefining the health plan experience within the self-funded market. For more information, visit brightonhps.com.

Media Contact:

Philip Betbeze

[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions