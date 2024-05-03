Brighton Health Plan Solutions Chief People Officer Recognized with OnCon Icon Award; Named by Peers as Top 50 Human Resource Professional Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Bank, chief people officer at Brighton Health Plan Solutions, has received an OnCon Icon Award for 2024. This award reflects voting by her peers that ranks her among the top 50 human resources professionals working worldwide.

Bank, who has been with Brighton HPS since 2004, has developed and implemented strategic approaches to recruiting, hiring, and retaining career-oriented, talented people. She is a valued member of the executive leadership and operational leadership teams and is known for her work in recent years to make Brighton HPS a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization. In fact, Bank's efforts helped Brighton HPS win OnCon's Top 50 Human Resources Team Award in 2023.

"Human resources professionals have a key responsibility to engage and activate our most important resources in our company, our people," said Bank. "Our employees average seven years of longevity across the company, which fills me with immense pride on behalf of our team. Receiving this award for three of the past four years based on the votes of my fellow human resources professionals makes it especially meaningful to me."

Recipients of the award are determined through peer voting. Voters were instructed to vote for individuals who make an impact on their organization and/or previous organizations, contribute to their professional community through thought leadership, innovate in their role or career, and exhibit exceptional leadership skills.

Julie was also a 2021 and 2022 recipient of the OnCon Icon Award.

To view the complete list of OnCon Icon Award winners, please visit www.onconferences.com/awards.

