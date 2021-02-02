Brighton Health Plan Solutions Leaders Win Stevie® Awards In 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions executives Michelle Zettergren and Brian Murray were presented with Stevie® Awards in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Zettergren, who is Brighton's chief sales and marketing officer and president, labor, was honored with a Silver award in the Senior Sales Executive of the Year category. Murray, Brighton's chief operating officer, received a Bronze award in the Customer Service Leader of the Year category.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

Judges honored Zettergren for her work driving innovation, growth and national expansion at Brighton while leading clients through the challenges of the pandemic. Murray was recognized for his accomplishments integrating technology into Brighton's customer service strategy, as well as his hands-on pandemic response that allowed Brighton to maintain customer service commitments as the company rapidly shifted to remote work.

"Michelle and Brian are innovative leaders who set the bar for excellence and achieving measurable results for our organization and our clients' businesses. These honors are well deserved," said Jim Cusumano, president and chief financial officer of Brighton.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Media Contact:

Erin George

[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Related Links

https://brightonhps.com

